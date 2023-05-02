As students walk into Honda’s social studies class on the morning after the Presidents’ Day holiday, they stop at a table arrayed with snacks: single-serving packs of sugary cereal, cartons of milk and apples. About a third of the students grab a snack before taking their seats.

One boy, who retrieves an apple, wears an ankle monitor. Within two months, that student will be incarcerated. Honda doesn’t know what he’s been charged with, but she knows it has to be serious considering the high bar for juvenile detention in San Francisco. She said she worried about the student after hearing he was “getting into stuff and running around on the streets.”

“It’s good that he’s been located. It’s nice to know where he is,” she said. “The bad news is where he is.”

At Willie L. Brown Jr. Middle School, named after the former mayor of San Francisco, two-thirds of students live in poverty. That means school might be their only reliable source of food. It could also mean they act out more in class, making it harder for Honda to teach them U.S. history.

“I could go back to the suburbs and teach in my sleep,” Honda said. “It’s just so much easier.”

Esther Honda, an eighth-grade teacher at Willie L. Brown Jr. Middle School in San Francisco teaches a Social Studies class about abolition on Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Shelby Knowles for CalMatters

Statewide, 47% of all students met or exceeded English language arts standards and 33% met or exceeded math standards in 2022, based on standardized test scores. But for eighth-graders at Willie Brown, those rates are 27% and 20%, respectively.

Honda said many families relocate in the middle of the year in search of less expensive housing. But the students stay in the school district because their parents work in San Francisco. One of her students recently moved to Oakland, extending his morning commute. She said he’s been noticeably more tired, and his attendance has gotten more sporadic.

“He came in this morning, 45 minutes late,” she said. “I could tell he hadn’t brushed his teeth. It’s kind of heartbreaking.”

She said she empathizes with families, but it’s also “frustrating” and “exhausting” when students or their parents don’t prioritize education.

“It’s a bad feeling for me to know I’m trying harder than they are,” she said.

Yet after working elsewhere, she came back to Willie Brown during the start of the pandemic because she found the work rewarding. She said she’s rejected lucrative offers to work in schools serving more affluent communities, such as a private school in San Francisco — and that turning them down is easy.

“Privileged kids… can do well with all kinds of teachers,” she said. “My kids need me.”

Earlier in her career, Honda said she would feel disappointed watching her colleagues abandon this school in droves for schools in more affluent communities. She used to carpool with other teachers, and they would take turns complaining about their jobs.

Today, she said she’s gotten better at separating work from her home life. Three times a week before school, she attends a high-intensity workout class. “It keeps me sane,” she said.

But she said it’s still hard when students lash out at her. She said that a student once flipped a desk and told her to “go back to China.”

“I’ve gotten better at realizing that it’s not about me,” Honda said.

She remembers that in 2015, more than half of the teachers left in the middle of the school year — discouraged that they spent more time dealing with misbehaving students than they did teaching. Moreover, Honda said administrators back then didn’t help those novice teachers deal with the disruptive behavior. Administrators are better at supporting teachers now, she said.

“It feels terrible,” Honda said. “It felt like I was on a sinking ship.”

Honda said she doesn’t resent teachers for seeking easier work environments — but it takes a critical toll.

“Students think, ‘I’m not gonna give any of the people here love because they’ll just leave’,” Honda said. “They feel this sense of ‘I’m not gonna get attached.’”

Esther Honda gives a student a hug before class on Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Shelby Knowles for CalMatters

At San Francisco Unified, a 2008 property tax increase approved by voters allowed the district to pay teachers an extra $2,000 a year to work at one of 24 hard-to-staff schools, but Honda said it’s “nowhere near enough.” The bond measure expires in 2028. Honda estimates that the district needs to pay $15,000 to $20,000 more a year to improve teacher retention. Some research supports those numbers.

“People say all the time, thank you, you should get paid more,” Honda said. “That would help retain teachers, and it would make veteran teachers like me want to come here and stay.”

In her classroom, Honda seems to have eyes in the back of her head. She can tell when students aren’t staying on task or are watching YouTube on their Chromebooks.

“I just feel like you don’t understand what it means to be in a classroom today,” she said to one talkative student, while smiling and furrowing her brow.

Honda is adamant about maintaining high standards for her students.

“Boundaries show love. I’m convinced of that,” she said. “Giving out free A’s does not show love. That shows that you don’t care.”