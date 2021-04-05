In the wake of national protests against racism and police brutality, colleges and universities are taking a hard look at their own policing practices. University of California student activists are calling for UCs to abolish their in-house police departments, and the Peralta Community College District recently voted to end its contract with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. Some campuses are announcing more gradual changes to the way they ensure safety, such as shifting some responsibilities to unarmed security guards or mental health counselors.

CalMatters’ College Journalism Network and KQED are hosting a ranging discussion with students and administrators about how we rethink the role of police on campuses.

The Future of Campus Policing

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 6:00 PM

Do colleges need their own police forces? If so, what changes are needed so that departments are responsive to the community, and students of color feel safe on campus? If not, what might replace them?

