The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated job displacement and unemployment trends — precipitated by advancements in technology and automation. Although these disruptive forces impacting the workforce are not new, they do exacerbate long standing social inequities embedded in our pre-COVID economic landscape.

CalMatters and the Milken Institute are hosting a discussion to reimagine traditional economic development approaches that prioritize diversity and inclusion while also identifying new ways to fund and structure advancements in workforce and infrastructure development.

The Post-COVID Future of Work



Date: Tuesday, May 11

Time: 12-1:30 PST

Register for the event here

Given the disparate impact from the pandemic on women, frontline workers and other vulnerable populations, along with how the Employment Development Department’s crisis has exposed critical holes in the state’s safety net for displaced workers, what reforms to the state’s unemployment insurance, childcare and EITC systems can help those in need of immediate assistance? For those disproportionately displaced from the workforce, how can higher education adapt upskilling and apprenticeships programs to offer new career pathways?

Panelists:

Sarah Bohn, Vice President of Research, Public Policy Institute of California

Rob Lapsley, President, California Business Roundtable

The conversation will be moderated by CalMatters economic inequality reporter Jackie Botts.

This event is the first Future of Work discussion, a four-part series hosted by CalMatters and the Milken Institute that explores California’s recovery from recession and progress toward an economy centered on equity, mobility and opportunity.