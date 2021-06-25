For many small businesses, the pandemic and recession was devastating. Some long time businesses closed for good. Other shops survived, barely. The changes have reshaped many downtowns in cities and in neighborhoods. Now, with recovery underway, what are the opportunities and remaining challenges for small businesses?

CalMatters and the Milken Institute are hosting a discussion about what’s ahead for small business in California.

Small Business Community: What happened to Mom and Pop?

Tuesday, July 13

12-1:30 p.m. PT

Register here

Panelists:

Isabel Casillas Guzman, Administrator, Small Business Association

Lenore Estrada, small business owner

Mark J. Robertson, Sr., President and CEO, Pacific Coast Regional

We hope you can join us for a virtual conversation that will feature leading policymakers, business leaders and economic experts. It will be moderated by CalMatters reporter Nigel Duara.

This discussion is part of the Future of Work series, conversations hosted by CalMatters and the Milken Institute exploring California’s recovery from recession and progress toward an economy centered on equity, mobility and opportunity.