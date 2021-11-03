California is one of a few states failing to recoup jobs at a pace on par with the rest of the nation. Its weekly unemployment claims make up almost 20% of the United States’ new claims — even though California supplies roughly 12% of the national workforce.

Many employers in the state are struggling with how to address this issue. CalMatters and the Milken Institute are inviting you to join a discussion about the path to recovery for California jobs.

The Post-COVID Recovery:

California’s lagging employment rate

Date: Wednesday, December 1

Time: 12-1:30 p.m. PT

Register here

What must California do to get more people back to work? This session will discuss in depth what California and the state’s employers must embrace to ensure we attract and retain a robust workforce.

Panelists:

Julian Cañete, President & CEO, California Hispanic Chambers Of Commerce

Reign Free, Owner, Red Door Catering

Manuel Pastor, Distinguished Professor, Sociology/American Studies & Ethnicity Turpanjian Chair in Civil Society and Social Change Director, USC Equity Research Institute

Somjita Mitra, Chief of Economic Research, California Department of Finance

We hope you can join us for a virtual conversation that will feature leading policymakers, business leaders and economic experts. It will be moderated by CalMatters reporter Grace Gedye.

This discussion is part of the Future of Work series, conversations hosted by CalMatters and the Milken Institute exploring California’s recovery from recession and progress toward an economy centered on equity, mobility and opportunity.