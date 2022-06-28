In summary The Future of Work series explores California’s recovery from recession and progress toward an economy centered on equity, mobility and opportunity.

CalMatters is co-hosting with the Milken Institute a virtual panel titled ‘The Great Reshuffling and Beyond’ is free to our members.

Speakers will explore California’s recovery from recession and progress towards an economy centered on equity, mobility and opportunity.

CalMatters Economy Reporter Grace Gedye will moderate the panel discussion with speakers: Irena Asmundson of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Sarah Bohn of the Public Policy Institute of California, Rachel Michelin of the California Retailers Association and Secretary Natalie Palugyai of California.

Date: Wednesday, June 29

Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual, with web link available upon registration

RSVP: CLICK HERE

