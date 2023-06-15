California’s state budget is the product of a multi-month, multi-step process that involves the governor, the Legislature, lobbyists, interest groups and the public — with lots of debate, number-crunching and negotiation along the way.

This year, those deliberations are especially strained because the state is facing a budget deficit of at least $31.5 billion, a whiplash following two years of record budget surpluses.

CalMatters reporters are tracking those steps and conversations. Here’s what has happened so far — and what still lies ahead before the 2023-24 budget is final.

June 15: The Legislature's vote







Following the deal between the Senate and Assembly, budget committees and subcommittees meet and discuss the spending plan. But those discussions mostly frame ongoing negotiations with the governor. By midnight on June 15, the Legislature must approve the budget bills — otherwise, they don’t get paid. Identical versions of the budget go up for a vote in each house, where they require a majority to pass. But the approved plan is far from final. Legislative leaders will continue to work out specifics in conversations with the governor, as well as through “budget trailer bills,” which are follow-up bills that flesh out specifics.