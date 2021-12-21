Droughtsville, California, is in trouble.

Its water supply is endangered as multiple crises intensify: worsening droughts, competition for scarce supplies, sea level rise, groundwater contamination, earthquakes, wildfires and extreme weather. All of these factors, and more, threaten Droughtville’s ability to provide clean water to its residents.

The city is fictional, but the threats are not.

A typical city in California faces multiple stressors that put drinking water supplies at risk — drought just happens to be the focus now. Huge volumes of water are transported hundreds of miles to Southern California and Bay Area cities via aqueducts. Other municipal water is stored underground in aquifers, potentially susceptible to contaminants and seawater invasion. And the intricate network of treatment plants and pipelines that carry water to people’s faucets is vulnerable to an array of natural and human-made threats.

CalMatters delved into the details of what scientists and planners have determined could jeopardize the water supply of a typical California city — and some potential solutions.

Credit: Illustration by Cecily Mireles After rainstorms — particularly the "first flush" of California's wet season — pollutants wash into streams and other surface waters. Stormwater and other urban runoff can deposit trash, oil, pesticides, fertilizers, sewage and sediment into streams that provide drinking water. The largest source of runoff in California is its more than 50,000 miles of highways. Caltrans is required by the state Water Resources Control Board to control stormwater runoff to the "maximum extent practicable." As a result, Caltrans monitors runoff and takes steps to prevent contaminants from flowing off roads during rainstorms, such as preventing erosion and removing debris. The state water board also regulates construction sites and industries through permits that require companies to develop plans to prevent runoff. Nevertheless, anything that is dumped into a street or spread onto a lawn or garden can wind up in lakes, rivers and streams. Credit: Caltrans

Credit: Illustration by Cecily Mireles Spills from sewage treatment plants and sewer lines contaminate surface waters with viruses, bacteria and other contaminants from wastewater that is flushed down drains and toilets. For instance, flooding at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo in the summer of 2021 spilled 17 million gallons of sewage into Santa Monica Bay, contaminating beaches. But the spill also triggered water supply problems because local officials had to divert clean drinking water to uses, such as parks and golf courses, that were normally served by the recycled water treated at the Hyperion plant.

Credit: Illustration by Cecily Mireles Lack of rainfall and snowpack stresses both of California's main sources of drinking water: underground aquifers and surface water. The 2021 water year (October 2020 to September 2021) was the state's second driest year on record and driest year since 1924 in terms of statewide precipitation, according to the California Department of Water Resources. Read more about the impacts of drought from CalMatters: ​​Running out of water and time: How unprepared is California for 2021's drought? During droughts, water deliveries are slashed for growers, urban residents and industry. Next year's initial allocation from the State Water Project, the 700-mile system that channels water from Northern California rivers, is 0%. That means water agencies serving 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland can only expect water from the project if they require it for minimum health and safety needs. "Parts of Southern California depend on this supply almost exclusively for their water. We are working…to make sure residents and businesses understand the severity and complexity of the situation and are responding by reducing their water use as much as necessary," said Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District, which provides imported water to 19 million people in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. Reduced allocations from the massive state project are becoming the norm, not the exception: The last time there was a 100% allocation was in 2006.

Credit: Illustration by Cecily Mireles Bad actors can target water supplies in different ways. Sometimes it's a physical attack: In January 2021, a hacker tried to poison a Bay Area water treatment plant, according to reporting from NBC News. But cybersecurity is increasingly important as more water systems rely on remote access to operators to control them. Ransomware attacks, where cybercriminals hold online systems hostage until victims pay a ransom, have already come for California schools and local governments. Water systems are potential targets to be taken offline. When water systems detect a potential security breach or identify threats, they are supposed to consult with local law enforcement and report to the Water Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

Credit: Illustration by Cecily Mireles All of these threats to Droughtsville's water supply are intimidating. So what can the city do to cope? There are short-term coping mechanisms, such as mutual aid from surrounding areas and emergency proclamations. But there also are long-term ideas like building desalination plants and recycling, storing and capturing more water.

Water conservation signage at at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, on June 22, 2021. Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters Recycled water is treated sewage. In most cases, it's used for irrigation or recharging groundwater basins. San Jose operates a recycling system and distributes treated wastewater for non-potable purposes, such as agriculture; industrial cooling and processing; and irrigation of golf courses, parks and schools. The Orange County Water District has a longstanding, state-of-the-art project that recycles wastewater into drinkable supplies stored in its groundwater basin. It takes water that would've been discharged into the ocean and purifies it to drinking water standards. The water is then injected into the aquifer to replenish it for wells. The Santa Clara Valley Water District plans to develop highly purified water for potable reuse by 2025.

Lake Oroville is one of California's largest reservoirs for storing water. It has shrunk substantially in 2021. Image via NASA Water suppliers have proposed more than 1,000 reservoirs in California to store water from surface rivers and streams. But they face uphill battles from the competing interests of environmentalists, farmers and city users. For instance, the controversial Sites Reservoir, proposed by a coalition of irrigation districts and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, could harm salmon and other fish in the Sacramento River and the Bay-Delta, according to state wildlife officials. Voters passed a $7.5 billion bond in 2014 to fund water projects such as the Sites Reservoir, which has been discussed since the 1950s. But none of the projects scheduled to receive that money have been built. Federal and state agencies are collecting public comments on the latest version of the Sites Reservoir project.

John Osborn D'Agostino contributed to this explainer.