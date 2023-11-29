It took months of haggling over the details, but the debate between Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis is really happening. They’ll go at it Thursday night (6 p.m. in California, 9 p.m. in Florida), live on Fox News from Alpharetta, Ga., moderated by Sean Hannity and without a studio audience.

The 90-minute made-for-TV event (the two governors are not actually running against each other for anything) could be substantive and focused on issues. Or it could descend into name-calling: In June, Newsom slammed DeSantis as “you small, pathetic man.”

And while they’ll spar about many issues, they’ll spend time bragging about their home state — and trolling the other’s.

In a fundraising video this month for his presidential campaign, Republican DeSantis called California “the petri dish for American leftism,” while Florida is the “model for revival, a model based on freedom.”

Democrat Newsom hit back with a TV ad that started airing in Florida on Nov. 19 accusing DeSantis of making criminals of women seeking an abortion by signing a ban after six weeks of pregnancy. “That’s not freedom. That’s Ron DeSantis’s Florida,” Newsom says in the ad, which shows a “Wanted” poster with images of women and physicians.

But how much of what the governors say will be supported by the facts? How do California and Florida really stack up?

The CalMatters team has the answers on some key issues:

Is California's homelessness worse?







By Jeanne Kuang Yes. It’s true by every measure. California and Florida have the nation’s highest and third-highest unhoused populations, respectively. That makes sense — it matches both states’ overall population rankings. But with more than 171,000 unhoused people in California in 2022, the Golden State has a much higher rate: about 44 out of every 10,000 residents are without a home. That’s more than three and a half times the rate of residents experiencing homelessness in Florida, according to federal data. And in Florida, more than half of unhoused residents are living in some kind of shelter, while two-thirds of unhoused Californians live outside. Homelessness in Florida has actually declined by more than 50% since peaking in 2010. Through the first two years of the pandemic, the homeless count in Florida fell from more than 27,000 in 2020 to just under 26,000 in 2022, while in California it has grown steadily to a record high. Homelessness is driven primarily by the inability to afford a home. While it’s cheaper to build housing in Florida and there’s generally more undeveloped land, growth in both population and housing costs in the Sunshine State are warning signs about its so-far positive trends in reducing homelessness. A report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition showed in 2021, Florida had more available housing units for middle- and low-income households than California. But both states faced nearly equally dire shortages in the number of housing units that are affordable to the poorest renters: There were only 23 for every 100 of those families in Florida, and 24 in California. In both states, too, cities have ramped up efforts to restrict encampments and panhandling. In California, though, those local laws are sometimes curbed by a 2018 federal court ruling in an Idaho case that is binding on Western states, prohibiting cities from banning camping if homeless residents have no other place to go.

Where is the crime rate higher?







By Nigel Duara and Jeremia Kimelman Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stood on a debate stage in Simi Valley this fall and said three people — or was it seven? — walked up and told him they were mugged in California, part of what he insists is a crime wave sweeping blue states. Part of his pitch to be president is that his own state is a relative safe haven. “You look at cities around this country, they are awash in crime,” DeSantis said in his May campaign launch. “In Florida, our crime rate is at a 50-year low.” Sure — but that figure relies on a bit of guesswork for more than one-third of the state’s population. And the data is more than two years old. And even that old data is still based on estimates for nearly one-quarter of the state. The Marshall Project reported last month that Florida police agencies covering 40% of the state’s population don’t report their numbers to the FBI. Instead, the state takes the real numbers it has and estimates the rest based on population. That includes homicides – meaning that no one, including DeSantis, can say with complete accuracy how many people were killed in his state in 2022. Or 2021, for that matter. Even two years after it collected crime data for its 2021 submission to the FBI, the state is still estimating crimes for 24.1% of the population. That’s not the case in California — where law enforcement agencies also have a spotty record for reporting their crime statistics to the FBI. But California’s internal count at the state Justice Department provides a clear number: 2,206 homicides in 2022, 1,570 of them by guns. In 2021, the last year for which Florida statistics are available, the statewide homicide rate was 6.7 per 100,000 people. In California in 2021, it was 6 people per 100,000. In 2022, it was down to 5.7 per 100,000 people. The overall trend in California, however, was not good: Between 2017 and 2022, the homicide rate was up 24%. In Florida, the same trend applies, albeit less dramatically: Between 2017 and 2021, the homicide rate went up 16%, from 6.4 per 100,000 people to 7.4.