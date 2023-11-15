In summary Hospitals all over California are closing their maternity wards, including in dense cities like Los Angeles and in more remote communities in the Sierra Nevada.

Few regions in California have escaped the impact of maternity ward closures in the past decade. At least 46 hospitals have permanently closed or suspended labor and delivery since 2012, a CalMatters analysis of hospital records found. About 60% of the closures have taken place in just the last three years.

These closures are being driven by a combination of factors, including high costs, inflation, labor shortages and declining birth rates, according to hospital administrators and experts.

In some cases, communities are losing decades-old maternity units. Four counties lost their last maternity ward in the past 10 years, with three of those closing since 2022. In others, the maternity ward was short-lived. For example, Palmdale Regional Medical Center in the high desert of Los Angeles County opened a birth center in 2021 before closing it last month, citing “lower than anticipated” births.

Hospitals are closing maternity wards in urban and rural communities. By far, Los Angeles County recorded the most closures. It accounts for 15 of the hospitals that shut maternity wards.

Here are the hospitals that closed or indefinitely suspended labor and delivery since 2012.

Los Angeles Los Angeles County

Bellflower Medical Center

Closed 2013

Hospital closed Beverly Hospital (Montebello)

Closed indefinitely 2023 Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood)

Closed 2023 College Medical Center (Long Beach)

Closed 2017 Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital (Glendora)

Closed 2019 Glendora Hospital

Closed 2015

Hospital converted into an inpatient behavioral health facility Greater El Monte Community Hospital

Closed 2020 Los Angeles Community Hospital

Closed 2018 Memorial Hospital of Gardena

Closed 2020 Pacific Alliance Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Closed 2017

Hospital closed Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)

Closed 2019 Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Closed 2023 PIH Health-Downey

Closed 2021 Providence Little Company of Mary – San Pedro

Closed 2021 West Hills Hospital

Closed 2020 Sierra Nevada Mono County

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Closed 2023 Plumas County

Plumas District Hospital (Quincy)

Closed 2022 Shasta County

Mayers Memorial Hospital (Fall River Mills)

Closed 2016 SoCal outside L.A. Imperial County

El Centro Regional Medical Center

Closed 2023 Orange County

Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center

Closed 2021 La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

Closed 2019 Los Alamitos Medical Center

Closed 2020 Riverside County

Palo Verde Hospital (Blythe)

Closed 2023 San Diego County

Fallbrook Hospital

Closed 2014

Hospital closed Palomar Medical Center Poway (Poway)

Closed 2023 Paradise Valley Hospital (National City)

Closed 2021 Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside)

Closed 2023 Ventura County

St. John’s Hospital Camarillo

Closed 2012 San Joaquin Valley Fresno County

Adventist Health Selma

Closed 2014 Madera County

Madera Community Hospital

Closed 2023

Hospital closed San Joaquin County

Dameron Hospital (Stockton)

Closed 2016 Doctors Hospital of Manteca

Closed 2023 Stanislaus County

Oak Valley Hospital District (Oakdale)

Closed 2013 Central Coast Monterey County

George L. Mee Memorial Hospital (King City)

Closed indefinitely 2020 Bay Area Alameda County

Kaiser Permanente Hayward

Closed 2014

Hospital closed Napa County

Adventist Health St. Helena

Closed 2020 San Francisco County

California Pacific Medical Center – Mission Bernal Campus (San Francisco)

Closed indefinitely 2021 San Mateo County

AHMC Seton Medical Center (Daly City)

Closed 2015 Santa Clara County

Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Closed 2020 Sonoma County

Petaluma Valley Hospital

Closed indefinitely 2023 Sonoma Valley Hospital

Closed 2018 Solano County

Sutter Solano Medical Center (Vallejo)

Closed 2021 Sacramento Valley Butte County

Adventist Health Feather River (Paradise)

Closed 2018

Hospital closed Colusa County

Colusa Medical Center

Closed 2016

Hospital closed North Coast Humboldt County

Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)

Closed 2021 Mendocino County

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg)

Closed 2020