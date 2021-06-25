In summary Listen to the return episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast.” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon discuss eviction protections and talk to Ben Oreskes of the Times about homelessness in Los Angeles.

Is California extending its eviction protections? What does homelesssness in California look like? And how did Los Angeles become its epicenter?

Manuela Tobias of CalMatters and Liam Dillon of the Los Angeles Times bring back “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Podcast” to discuss the state’s biggest housing affordability issues.

After a months-long hiatus, Manuela and Liam introduce themselves and discuss why rent relief has been so slow to roll out during the pandemic. They bring on Los Angeles Times reporter Ben Oreskes to discuss the history of homelessness in Los Angeles, and how local officials are tackling the growing homelessness crisis in the face of COVID-19.