In summary In the new episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast.” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon break down zoning reform as proposed by SB 9. They are joined by Kevin de León, a Los Angeles city council member and former state Senate leader, who explains his opposition to the bill.

Please subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher.

Monday, the California Legislature gave its final approval to Senate Bill 9, Senate leader Toni Atkins’ proposal to allow up to four units on what are now single-family lots across the state.

The linchpin of the Democrats’ housing package has been one of the most contentious housing measures this year. Following the Assembly vote last week, a group calling itself Californians for Community Planning Initiative immediately filed a proposed constitutional amendment for the November 2022 ballot to reassert local control over zoning and land-use decisions in opposition to the bill.

The Senate voted 28-7 on Monday to concur in some amendments and send the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will have to sign or veto the bill by Oct. 10.

But would the end to single-family zoning really mean all that much for California?

On the latest episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon explain what single-family zoning is, how it originated and why its potential repeal is so symbolic.

Manuela breaks down what the bill would actually mean for homeowners across the state, while Liam explains how the state has already tried, both successfully and unsuccessfully, to allow more than a single house on single-family lots.

They are joined by Kevin de León, a former state Senate leader and now a member of the Los Angeles city council, where he was part of a vote this month on a resolution opposing the bill. De León lays out the differences between how Bay Area and Los Angeles legislators view housing, including differences in income levels and the California myth:

“The life of suburbia that attracted so many Americans from all over the country to come to sunny California….Folks would be like, wow, orange trees, lemon trees, front yard, backyard swimming pool, a single-family home,” he said.

De León agreed California needs more housing, but like many of the zoning bill’s opponents, he pointed out that it doesn’t set aside any units for the lowest earners: “The question is not just sort of, more inventory stock, but the question, is what type of housing will be produced and for who.”

Gimme Shelter issue suggestions Which housing issues would you like to hear more about on the podcast?

Who should be a guest? {{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}Your submission failed. The server responded with {{status_text}} (code {{status_code}}). Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More {{/message}} {{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}It appears your submission was successful. Even though the server responded OK, it is possible the submission was not processed. Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More {{/message}} Submitting…

California’s housing crisis: How much difference will a zoning bill make? YIMBYs and NIMBYs are battling over legislation to allow more duplexes, but some experts downplay its impact on California housing.