In summary On this crossover episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast” and the Los Angeles’ Times’ “The Times” daily podcast, L.A. Times reporter Liam Dillon sits down with Times host Gustavo Arellano to discuss why L.A. apartments often lack refrigerators.

Los Angeles’ housing market is unique in many ways. One of its quirks is particularly chilling.

Unlike in most parts of the country, many Southern California apartments don’t come equipped with refrigerators. The long-unexplained idiosyncrasy has led to an underground fridge economy and only heightened the stress of moving.

In a recent Los Angeles Times article, housing affordability reporter Liam Dillon cracked into the cold case. And in a special crossover episode of Gimme Shelter, Liam digs into his findings with Gustavo Arellano, host of The Times, the L.A. Times daily news podcast.

Read the full transcript here.

