Gimme Shelter: A breakdown of Gov. Gavin Newsom's CARE Court proposal

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with Los Angeles Times reporter Hannah Wiley to discuss Newsom’s CARE Court proposal.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s controversial homelessness proposal has been sailing through the Legislature — and raising a heated debate in its wake.

Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (or CARE) Court would allow courts to compel people with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders into treatment, while also providing participants with supportive housing and wrap-around services. He’s hoping to pass the measure in the finalized budget this summer.

But the proposal raises more questions than it answers, such as whether there is enough housing or mental health services to offer participants and whether further interaction with the justice system is what it will take to help California’s most vulnerable.

To explore these questions and more, CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with  Los Angeles Times reporter Hannah Wiley, who has been tracking the proposal at the Capitol.

Manuela is the housing reporter for CalMatters.