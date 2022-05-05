In summary Robert Lewis has earned two of five finalist spots in the American Bar Association’s Silver Gavel Awards for reporting.

Two of the five news award finalists named by the American Bar Association are for stories by CalMatters reporter Robert Lewis, who was assisted by data journalist Jeremia Kimelman and CalMatters editors.

The association’s newspapers recognition category also includes a team from The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Winners will be announced May 18 at the National Press Club.

The first CalMatters entry recognized is the “Outgunned” series produced by Lewis, Deputy Editor Marjie Lundstrom, Kimelman and Contributing Editor Joel Sappell. The series examines how California is struggling to recover illegally owned firearms, despite some of the strictest gun control laws in the country.

The second CalMatters entry is the “Waiting for Justice” project produced by Lewis, Deputy Editor Marla Cone and Kimelman. The project looks at thousands of people throughout California who have been stuck for years in county jails without being convicted of any crime.

The awards recognize work across newspapers, books, commentaries, documentaries, drama, literature, magazines, multimedia, radio and television. Award judges select work for the Gavel Awards that has “been exemplary in helping to foster the American public’s understanding of law and the legal system.”

“We are so pleased to announce these impressive finalists in all nine categories,” said Sharon Stern Gerstman, chair of the association’s standing committee on Gavel Awards.