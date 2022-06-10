In summary
CalMatters invited readers who voted in the June primary to share the defining issue that prompted them to cast a ballot.
CalMatters set out this June primary to answer questions readers have: Where do the candidates stand on critical issues? What are the must-watch races? What issues define this election?
But we also asked our readers a question on social media: What critical issue prompted you to vote in the primary? Here are their answers:
“I voted to save democracy!” – Tim, Oak Park @shelhamer23 (photo at right)
“We need leaders who will help solve the homelessness crisis.” – Sunrise @sunny_d_z
“My district changed and I don’t want to (be) represented by someone who doesn’t believe in abortion.” – Linda, Redlands @thelindameeyer
“Apathy will be the death of democracy.” – Susan, Upland @rightyo
“We have a housing, homelessness and climate crisis and we need leadership.” – Geordie, Santa Barbara @geoscull
“My local DA race.” – Jamie, Palo Alto @jamienhi
“I want a different governor.” – Alejandra, Vista @alejandra_esco
“I’m tired of all bark, no bite politicians.” – Jessica @jessicakathleen
“I voted because change doesn’t just happen at the federal level. Every election is important at the state and local level. My vote is my voice and it matters!” – Katie, Palm Desert @fletch1001 (photo at right)
“It’s my civic responsibility!” – Maddy @madelinesymm
“Local races matter!” – Marin @marincallaway
“I would like our government to address the cost of living.” – LMR, Oakland @fridascloset
“Civic duty.” – Heidi @jamison.h
“It’s the least I can do.” – Shawn, Sacramento @shawnburger
“Inflation.” – Carlos, San Diego @carlosguzzman
“Homelessness demands housing, not cops.” – Kathryn @katbirdplane
“I voted because I love CA 💖.” – Melanie, Union City @meeowlanie
“Voting is important and I never miss an election!” – Vanessa @missnessa3
“It is my right and duty.” – Sandra @cmoresunshine16
“I care about making housing affordable for all!” – Aniela, Sacramento @aniela14
“I care who governs us.” – Shauna @oboyleshauna
“I voted because it’s fun and I’ve been voting since I was 18. I’m 38 now! It’s my 20 year voting anniversary!” – Junko @junkojerkey (photo at right)
“Young ppl are the biggest voting bloc + lowest turnout. We’re not represented!” – Rachel @rachrachher
“Board of Education races are on the ballot.” – Spotlight Schools @spotlightschools
“Climate change.” – Chun, San Jose @chuns.wuu
“It’s the most direct way we can shape the future of our counties, our state, and our country.” – Shane, Irvine @shanethewanderer
“I’ve seen how important these roles are during emergencies/wildfire response.” – Justine, Agoura Hills @callmestine
“State issues matter, even in non-presidential years.” – Alex @alkolshorn
“The climate crisis is here and the central valley needs a climate champion.” – Andrew, Fresno @andrewescamilla
“It’s a privilege 🤟🇺🇸 and we need to start small with our local elections.” – Fernando @fernkenobi
“I’m new to the state and shocked at the number of problems.” – Steffie @steffieg
“SICK OF THE CRIME AND HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS.” – Judith, San Fernando @mrsgarcia1129
“We need single payer healthcare (M4A).” – @_rappture
“Because quality public education is IMPORTANT and one or two votes can make the difference in these critical local races.” – Megan, Placentia @LonestarJDV
“I’m terrified of Rick Caruso becoming mayor.” – Sarah, Los Angeles @applscruffs
“I voted to elect a new Governor. I want to see real effective leadership in our once beautiful state! I believe that this state can do great things with the right leader at the helm, something that is seriously missing currently.” – Tyler, Palermo @TheCTSmith
“Everyone should vote when there’s an election. Because voting only when you really WANT to or only when you’re most excited about something specific… is a path to, well, where we are now.” – Stephen @StephenK_510
“I always vote in Plumas County – CA is in a mess and I’ve found a couple of candidates who actually address issues with proposed solutions (@ShellenbergerMD and @lanheechen). Unlike our current Gov who just wastes our tax dollars and then takes more (gas tax hike coming 7/1!).” – @darwindog96