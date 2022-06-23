In summary Our journalists strive to bring Californians news that informs, explains and reveals key quality-of-life issues happening across the state. Our latest? A probing and human look into Cal Fire.

In this groundbreaking 4-part series, California’s firefighters describe a broken and depleted fire service suffering a hidden, smoldering crisis. Across the state, the Cal Fire crews who fight wildfires opened up to tell CalMatters their heart-wrenching stories — exhaustion on the firelines, weeks on duty without respite, suicidal thoughts, never-ending trauma and the terror of seeing their colleagues injured or killed.

“I’ve written about fire for a long time and talked to lots of fire commanders, but I have never heard these stoic veterans speak so candidly about fatigue and trauma as they have in the last two years,” says CalMatters environmental reporter Julie Cart. “As I began reporting I quickly realized that there was a complex story to be told, both the stories of personal grief and struggle but also an explanation of the state’s response.”

As climate change intensifies California’s wildfires, the state’s firefighters suffer from the increasing strain of post-traumatic stress disorder. Decisions made while struggling with lack of sleep, long hours and stress could endanger not just the crews, but the public, too. What is the state doing to respond? Overwhelmingly, California’s firefighters say, “Not nearly enough.” Cal Fire has been slow to address mental health problems among its ranks, and firefighters routinely encounter problems getting workers’ comp insurance to cover their care.

Over five months, Cart chipped away at revealing the mental health struggles under direction of her editor, Marla Cone.

Cart worked to illuminate the true stories: interviewing dozens of firefighters and subject experts, observing behavioral therapy sessions, compiling data points, researching post-traumatic stress and suicide and persisting on California Public Records Act requests for information.

“Sometimes I would talk to a firefighter — grumpy and not thrilled to talk to a reporter, certainly not about such intimate things — and just kept listening, waiting for that wall to slowly come down. When that happened, and they understood that I sincerely wanted to understand this problem, they gave me a number of someone else who might talk. It worked like that, a kind of relay, so that eventually I found subjects for the series,” Cart said.

“It’s important to understand that this was difficult for these firefighters to talk about and relive, but every single person said they thought it was important to shine a light on mental health issues, remove the stigma that still exists, and to let their fellow firefighters know that they can get help,” Cart said.

The 4-part series, Trial by Fire, shows the unique impact our individual and institutional members create by supporting some of the nation’s best journalists who have unique and storied careers investigating stories such as this.

Trial by Fire was reported and written by Julie Cart and edited by Deputy Editor Marla Cone.

Cart joined CalMatters as a projects and environmental reporter in 2016 after a long career at the Los Angeles Times, where her honors included winning, with colleague Bettina Boxall, a Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for their Times series on wildfires in the West. Her most recent honor came as part of a CalMatters team exploring the California drought; previously she and Judy Lin won an award for the story “California’s on fire, unplugged and out of easy answers. So why don’t we….?”

Cone is a deputy editor at CalMatters in charge of our environmental coverage. She was an environmental reporter at the Los Angeles Times for 18 years, winning multiple national awards for her reporting. She also was senior editor/environment at National Geographic, and was one of the editors of the magazine’s gender project that was a finalist for a 2017 Pulitzer Prize. She also developed and oversaw science coverage at Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, and wrote a book on the Arctic’s pollution. She has covered environmental issues for about 40 years.

The series’ photography and videos were by Ariana Drehsler, Martin do Nascimento, Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and Julie Hotz. Data visualizations and analysis were by Jeremia Kimelman, Erica Yee and John D’Agostino. Illustrations were by Victor Lowe and Julie Hotz. Production was by Liliana Michelena.