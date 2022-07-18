In summary Mary Franklin Harvin, who most recently worked as a producer for KQED’s The California Report, will lead the effort as the incoming Collaborative News Editor, Audio.

Capital Public Radio (CapRadio) and CalMatters today announced that Mary Franklin Harvin has been selected for the Collaborative News Editor, Audio role.

This position is an integral part of CapRadio and CalMatters’ content partnership goal to significantly increase the number of Californians who have access to vital journalism covering the state.

Harvin will coordinate news coverage and collaboration between the two nonprofit newsrooms, which have more than 50 journalists combined who cover education, health care, housing, the economy, the environment, politics, the state legislature and more in California.

She will also lead production of original reporting that will be distributed via the CapRadio Network, a partnership with 50 public radio stations throughout California, and The California Newsroom, a statewide collaboration anchored by CapRadio, CalMatters, KQED, KPCC/LAist, KCRW and KPBS.

“CapRadio is proud to partner with CalMatters on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Joe Barr, chief content officer at CapRadio. “Our two organizations are dedicated to serving Californians with fact-based journalism and this new position expands our ability to do that.”

“The future of media is about collaboration and multimedia newsrooms,” said Dave Lesher, editor and co-founder at CalMatters. “This exciting partnership with CapRadio is a great demonstration of how news organizations today can leverage resources to do the best journalism for the widest audience.”

Harvin brings extensive experience working as an audio and podcast producer. Her background includes working as a producer on PRX’s Radiotopia podcast The Kitchen Sisters, a national health policy podcast Tradeoffs and KQED’s The California Report. Harvin joins CapRadio and CalMatters on July 18.