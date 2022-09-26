In summary Investing in CalMatters is an investment in growing the world of nonprofit news and nonpartisan information.

As the world of nonprofit journalism grows, its leaders are increasingly visible as they share knowledge in festivals and at conferences.

This past weekend, CalMatters CEO Neil Chase was a featured moderator at the Texas Tribune’s annual festival with the likes of Hillary Clinton, Lyle Lovett and Karl Rove, among others. The Tribune’s signature event brings thousands of people to Austin, increasing Texans’ understanding of policy and politics.

Chase led a panel exploring the role of philanthropy in today’s society with Ali Noorani, an immigration expert who now leads U.S. democracy efforts at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; Andy Roddick, the former world No. 1 tennis player whose foundation serves 50,000 Central Texas kids every day, and Angela Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide.

Three CalMatters staffers were featured at last week’s Online News Association conference in Los Angeles. The annual gathering brings together the world’s most engaging minds in digital media for learning, networking and inspiration across audience development, emerging technology, innovative news storytelling, leadership development and revenue models. Here’s who spoke from CalMatters:

CalMatters Senior Director of Product Sapna Satagopan shared her expertise in the program “It’s Documentation Day” along with Alexandra Smith, audience director of the 19th, and Cam Rodriguez, data and graphics reporter at Chalkbeat. The workshop focused on using effective and accessible documentation to strengthen communication and collaboration.

presented on “Opportunities for Winning Gen Z and Millennial Audiences.” Mello was joined by moderator Elite Truong, vice president of product strategy at the American Press Institute, and speakers Najja Parker, newsletter coach at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Allison Shirk, digital and engagement editor at the Chattanooga Times Free Times Press, and Mary Kelli Palka, executive editor of the Florida Times-Union. Session speakers shared best practices on reaching people ages 16 to 40, the news habits and attitudes of Gen Zers and Millennials, and how to expand and diversify audiences. CalMatters Assistant Photo Editor Martin do Nascimiento presented on “Building a Visual-First Strategy for Immediate Audience Engagement.” He was joined by CatchLight CEO Elodie Mailliet Storm and Borderless Magazine Co-Founder and Art Director Michelle Kanaar. The session explored how photojournalism drives a connection between readers and stories. The discussion also touched on the unique partnership between CalMatters and CatchLight Local, a four-part photo series that gave students an opportunity to tell their stories of a year in school during the pandemic.

And CalMatters Environment Reporter Julie Cart recently moderated a panel for the Aspen Institute. The institute drives change through dialogue, leadership and action to solve the greatest challenges of our time.

The private event “Preparing for a Hotter, Drier California” featured Cart as moderator with Dr. Alex Hall, a UCLA professor who specializes in climate science, and Nancy Sutley, chief sustainability officer at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.