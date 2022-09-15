In summary The partnership between iCivics and CalMatters for trusted midterm election information keeps California’s future voters informed this fall.

CalMatters and iCivics are embarking on a unique partnership to unlock nonpartisan journalism and election information for California’s students and teachers.

The program launches today, bringing teachers across the state adaptable lesson plans to increase knowledge and empower middle and high school students ahead of the fall election.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share our nonpartisan journalism with California’s social science teachers,” said CalMatters CEO Neil Chase, “supporting them as they educate California’s newest and next voters about the important issues facing our state.”

“We’re especially pleased to partner with iCivics, relying on their expertise in curriculum development and their strong relationships with teachers and students.”

This new and unique resource brings teachers what they need most:

iCivics combines its extensive resources about elections and democracy with CalMatters’ midterm-focused reporting and Voter Guide in a California-specific “Election Headquarters” site.

Teacher resources include 10-minute discussions, 45-minute lesson plans, interactive games and more.

The materials are available in a variety of reading levels, in English and Spanish.

Educators will have ways to combine impactful news stories with engaging concept-based lessons.

CalMatters and iCivics will work together to update the news stories and curriculum throughout the fall election period.

The program will also include live, virtual curriculum training events with free resources, strategies and routines for engaging students on election information.

“Most elections-related teaching resources are either too heavily focused on national elections or simply cover generic information midterms,” says iCivics Director of State Professional Programs Tammy Waller.

“This collaboration is different because it provides the California-specific resources focusing on state and local elections that teachers want and students will find most relevant. The California Election Headquarters delivers CalMatters’ high-quality reporting matched with engaging iCivics resources specially curated to California-related elections news. This makes it easier for teachers to focus on the state and local issues and races that matter to students and their communities.”

The materials are available at https://l.icivics.org/caelections