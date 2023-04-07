In summary The in-person and virtual CalMatters events this year will serve as unique gathering points for civically-engaged Californians.

CalMatters is restarting public events this year, with Sacramento Sessions in our CalMatters Studio two blocks from the state Capitol (and also, conveniently online) and CalMatters Live events up and down the state.

Every day we inform Californians with in-depth journalism across our website, newsletters, mobile app channels, appearances on public radio stations and TV news programs and by sharing our work with more than 250 media partners.

These gatherings allow us to deliver live journalism, with real-time conversations that dig into California’s most important issues to explore solutions.

“It’s exciting to bring live journalism to communities across California,” said CalMatters CEO Neil Chase, “because in-person conversations make a difference when you discuss important issues with the people affected and the people who can implement solutions. Our expanded program of events this year means we’re able to inform more Californians and learn from them at the same time.”

We’d love to have you in the room, so please check out our calendar and sign up today.

Here’s what’s coming up:

SACRAMENTO SESSIONS

Dyslexia In California: How Universal Screening Could Help All Students

April 18, 2023 8-9 a.m.

CalMatters Studio & Virtual, 1303 J Street, Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95814

CalMatters education reporter Joe Hong will moderate a thoughtful conversation about early screening and how intervention can mitigate or even prevent illiteracy caused by dyslexia. This panel will feature experts, parents and educators in a conversation about the benefits of universal screening and why the practice isn’t the norm in California.

Pre-register for this event

CALMATTERS LIVE

How News Media Covers Cannabis

April 20, 2023 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cal Poly Humboldt Student Activities Center, 1 Harpst Street, Arcata CA 95521

A panel of journalists, media professors and cannabis studies experts, moderated by CalMatters CEO Neil Chase, explores and critiques media coverage of cannabis-related stories. Telling the stories of regulated and unregulated cannabis provides an entry point for a larger discussion of the role of journalism in a democratic society. This event is produced in partnership with Cal Poly Humboldt.

Pre-register for this event