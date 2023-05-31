In summary CalMatters launched the Youth Journalism Initiative in 2022 to help programs bring more high school students into journalism.

Both educators and students will learn new skills this summer thanks to the CalMatters Youth Journalism Initiative.

The Journalism Educator Fellowship is now accepting applications. Fellows will be paired with industry and scholastic mentors to help scale student-led programs, receive assistance with curriculum, build personal skills and share key knowledge with their students.

The fellowship kicks off in CalMatters’ Sacramento newsroom in July. Click here for fellowship details and frequently asked questions. Click here to begin applying before the priority deadline of June 12.

“Educators willing to step up and lead high school journalism programs deserve our respect and support,” said CalMatters CEO Neil Chase. “We want to help them be fully prepared for this vital work regardless of whether they have prior journalism experience.”

CalMatters is also hosting a summer training program for high school journalists in partnership with the Asian American Journalists Association. Over the course of five days in Sacramento, the 23 students will produce stories under the mentorship of professionals and learn about state government coverage and some of California’s most pressing issues. Those students have already been selected from schools around the state.