In summary The award is given by the American Journalism Online program at New York University, the university’s first fully online master’s program.

CalMatters is the best nonprofit news organization in the United States, New York University’s American Journalism Online Awards announced Tuesday.

Judge Michael DeYoanna, editor in chief of Colorado Community Media, wrote in his citation that CalMatters “provides an excellent model for nonprofits that seek to explain, investigate, and look for solutions while holding those in power to account. Their work goes after the stories that other news organizations miss. Reporters also strive to fill the void left by cutbacks at traditional news outlets in the state. CalMatters’ in-depth and persistent coverage of education, housing, justice and other issues makes it a standout worthy of recognition.”

The awards program was launched two years ago by New York University’s American Journalism Online program to celebrate journalism in all forms. The award for best nonprofit news source in 2022 went to SCOTUSblog, which covers the U.S. Supreme Court. In the inaugural year prior, the Economic Hardship Reporting Project was named best nontraditional news source, with Open Secrets as an honorable mention.

Tuesday’s honor comes on the heels of CalMatters being recognized again with first place for general excellence in a statewide journalism contest, with a judge saying: “I didn’t find one story that didn’t answer the question: Why does this matter to California?” The win was CalMatters’ third general excellence win in the contest.