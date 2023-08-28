In summary The honors were distributed recently at awards galas by the Online News Association and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

CalMatters’ human-focused accountability reporting was named as a finalist in two national awards programs, showing the power of member-supported, independent, nonpartisan news.

Our enterprising electric car series “Race to Zero: California’s bumpy road to electrify cars and trucks” by Nadia Lopez, Alejandro Lazo, Julie Cart and Erica Yee was one of four finalists in the Online News Association awards for coverage of climate change. The winner in the category was NPR’s coverage of the ways climate change is forcing people to migrate out of Senegal; other finalists were The New York Times and Rest of World.

The investigation “Inmate shuffle: How California bounces around its mentally ill prisoners” by Byrhonda Lyons and Jocelyn Wiener was a finalist in the social justice reporting category, which was won by an Associated Press investigation of mysterious deaths at sea. The other two finalists were ProPublica and The Markup.

And in the Institute for Nonprofit News awards, our “California toxics: Out of state, out of mind” by Robert Lewis was a finalist for best investigation. That category was won by a collaboration among the Texas Tribune, ProPublica and Military Times to cover sexual assault in the military. The other finalist was another collaboration, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in partnership with The Guardian, The Washington Post and more than 40 global media partners.

“We’re proud to be considered for these awards in competition with some of the best news organizations in the world,” said CalMatters CEO Neil Chase, “and truly honored to see our amazing journalists place among the finalists in each category.”