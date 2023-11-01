In summary Andy Donohue, formerly of Reveal and Voice of San Diego, will lead CalMatters’ investigative team.

Andy Donohue joined CalMatters this week as our investigative editor, leading a team that will deliver aggressive accountability reporting for California.

Donohue most recently worked at the Center for Investigative Reporting, home of the Reveal radio show and podcast, as executive editor of projects and managing editor. While there he helped oversee multimedia investigations into Amazon’s obsession with speed and the impact it had on warehouse workers, abuse in the janitorial industry and the treatment of migrant children in government care.

“Over the last 8-plus years, the team at CalMatters has created something special in the place I call home. I can’t wait to help them build on that success and take it to another level with ambitious investigative reporting that forces change,” Donohue said.

He was on teams that have twice been Pulitzer Prize finalists and won Investigative Reporters and Editors, Edward R. Murrow, Online News Association, Third Coast International Audio Festival, Gerald Loeb, Sidney Hillman Foundation and Emmy awards.

He previously helped build and lead Voice of San Diego, served on the IRE board for eight years and is an alumnus of the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University.

“Andy has a track record of leading projects that have impact and holds those in power accountable. I’m excited for him to bring that focus and his skills as a leader to CalMatters,” said CalMatters Editor in Chief Kristen Go.

Our investigative reporters serve as a watchdog on the major issues and decisions in California, the fifth largest economy in the world, with an annual budget exceeding $300 billion. There is a need and opportunity for investigative journalists to explore a range of issues, from the state’s TK-12 schools to the nation’s largest prison system, a massive infrastructure plan, world-leading climate goals, high-stakes political deals, billions of dollars to solve homelessness and more.

Some of CalMatters’ recent impactful investigations:

Byrhonda Lyons’ reporting project found fewer than half the participants in California’s $100 million parolee rehab program completed even one of the services. In response, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it will make significant changes around oversight and measurement of the program’s efficacy.

Robert Lewis’ deep dive into how California, a state that positions itself as a global leader on the environment, ships much of its toxic waste to states with fewer regulations. The journalism is prompting state lawmakers to examine the state’s toxic waste dumping policies.

CalMatters is in its eighth year and has 65 employees. Our nonprofit newsroom depends on support from foundations, major donors, sponsors and members. Discover ways to support CalMatters today.