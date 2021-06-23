Pedestrians with suitcases walk through union square in San Francisco on June 14, 2021. The intersection of Geary and Powell Streets would have been busy with traffic, street cars and throngs of foot traffic before the pandemic. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

Mike Hagerty joins the podcast to talk about California’s efforts to promote travel and tourism — the sector hit hardest during the pandemic. And CapRadio state government reporter Scott Rodd makes his debut as guest co-host on a Sacramento Brew Bike, a 15-person bicycle ride that tours downtown and midtown pubs, to hear how small tourist-centered businesses were impacted by the pandemic.

CalMatters’ reporter Barbara Feder Ostrov explains how local public health agencies generally fall short of the funding they need for day-to-day operations until public health crises emerge, and how they’re currently pushing for a slice of California’s $76 billion surplus.

Listen to the “California State of Mind” episode, co-hosted by Nicole Nixon and Nigel Duara. Subscribe on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Follow @yourgoldenstate, @CalMatters and @CapRadioNews on Twitter to engage with our show every week and see the top California news of the day.

We want to hear from you

Want to submit a guest commentary or reaction to an article we wrote? You can find our submission guidelines here. Please contact CalMatters with any commentary questions: commentary@calmatters.org .