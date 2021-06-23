Mike Hagerty joins the podcast to talk about California’s efforts to promote travel and tourism — the sector hit hardest during the pandemic. And CapRadio state government reporter Scott Rodd makes his debut as guest co-host on a Sacramento Brew Bike, a 15-person bicycle ride that tours downtown and midtown pubs, to hear how small tourist-centered businesses were impacted by the pandemic.

CalMatters’ reporter Barbara Feder Ostrov explains how local public health agencies generally fall short of the funding they need for day-to-day operations until public health crises emerge, and how they’re currently pushing for a slice of California’s $76 billion surplus.

