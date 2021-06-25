It’s wildfire season in California again, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a record $1.2 billion in “wildfire resiliency” funds. But how effective has wildfire prevention been under his governorship? Guest cohost Scott Rodd shares his reporting on how Newsom misled the public on how much of the land has actually had fire prevention work done. Of the 90,000 acres Newsom said had been treated, the CapRadio and NPR California Newsroom investigation found that the state’s own data shows the actual number is 11,399.

It’s been nearly a year and a half since California’s new law regarding police deadly use of force went into effect. CalMatters reporters Byrhonda Lyons and Laurel Rosenhall talk with Nigel about how effective the law has been in reducing police shootings and holding officers accountable.

