Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that healthcare and state workers must follow new vaccine requirements to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly. As wildfires ravage the state and the COVID-19 Delta variant surges across the state, the recall election against Newsom also looms on the horizon.

CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and Ben Christoper and CapRadio’s Scott Rodd join hosts Nigel and Elizabeth to talk about how the new vaccine requirements and Newsom’s wildfire response could affect his campaign against recall efforts. Voters will decide whether to keep the California governor in office on Sept. 14.

