California Gov. Gavin Newsom gives a press conference at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Union City on April 15, 2021. Today Newsom announced state employees and health care workers must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing and wear masks while working. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that healthcare and state workers must follow new vaccine requirements to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly. As wildfires ravage the state and the COVID-19 Delta variant surges across the state, the recall election against Newsom also looms on the horizon.

CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and Ben Christoper and CapRadio’s Scott Rodd join hosts Nigel and Elizabeth to talk about how the new vaccine requirements and Newsom’s wildfire response could affect his campaign against recall efforts. Voters will decide whether to keep the California governor in office on Sept. 14.

Listen to the "California State of Mind" episode, co-hosted by Nigel Duara and Nicole Nixon, on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

