Nearly two-thirds of Californians who voted in the recall election voted to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office. This week, CalMatters’ Ben Christopher and Laurel Rosenhall join the podcast to discuss what the election outcome means for the 2022 gubernatorial race and the bills sitting on Newsom’s desk from the end of the Legislative session.

“This absolutely empowers him going into 2022,” Rosenhall says. “Newsom is very well set up to minimize the likelihood of a Democratic challenger, and demonstrated that he could handily defeat a Republican challenger.”

