One if by land, two if by sea — but expect delays either way.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to help unclog the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, outside of which a record 100 ships idled on Tuesday as they waited to unload their cargo.

It’s the government’s latest attempt to unsnarl massive backlogs in the supply chain as the holidays approach and the scarcity of critical goods drives up inflation rates. Last week, President Joe Biden directed the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports to move toward 24/7 operations. On Wednesday, California’s two U.S. senators asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to address bottlenecks in “moving these goods on our highways and railroads.” Meanwhile, the Port of Oakland — which is experiencing a decrease in cargo volume significant enough to leave some dockworkers idle — is begging companies to send their ships to the East Bay instead.

But for a coalition of powerful California business groups, these measures don’t address one of the problem’s main roots: overregulation.

In a Tuesday letter to Newsom, the business groups asked him to declare a state of emergency at the ports. They also demanded he suspend numerous controversial state laws, including one that requires developers to mitigate their projects’ environmental impact and another that forced many companies to reclassify independent workers as employees.

The business groups wrote: “The supply chain crisis at the ports is the inevitable culmination of … a series of state, regional and local mandates forced upon every aspect of the goods movement economy.”

Citing the country’s unprecedented shortage of truckers and warehouse workers, other business groups are urging Biden to delay until next year implementation of his vaccine-or-testing order for businesses with 100 or more employees. Vaccine mandates have caused the highest level of employee turnover in the transportation and health care industries, according to a recent study from labor law firm Fisher Phillips LLP.

Marc Freedman, vice president for employment policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: “We really stressed (to the Biden administration) the concern about employers losing employees, and what that would mean in the context of current supply chain challenges and the upcoming holiday season. You could start to see some very serious disruptions.”

1. Will UC lecturers go on strike?

Demonstrators and teachers march through UCLA’s campus in solidarity with the UC faculty on Oct. 13, 2021. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for CalMatters

Speaking of labor disputes, University of California officials and the union representing its more than 6,000 lecturers will meet Friday to discuss UC’s latest contract proposal — one that has inched closer to lecturers’ demands in the wake of a bombshell investigation from CalMatters’ Mikhail Zinshteyn and state lawmakers’ repeated calls for UC leadership to “prioritize labor peace and job stability for lecturers.” But the union says the proposed contract still contains troubling loopholes — leaving open the possibility of multiple strikes, which could result in classes being cancelled for a third of undergraduate students. Mikhail takes a look at what the new version of the contract contains — and what it doesn’t.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a San Jose Democrat: “I do believe it’s the UC administration’s fault for not coming to a resolution sooner and for not ending this impasse.”

In other labor news, a national shutdown of film and TV production was averted Monday, when the union representing Hollywood crews managed to strike a tentative deal with studios. But there’s still trouble in paradise: Some union members don’t plan to ratify the new contract, meaning a strike is still possible. And some Netflix employees staged a walkout Wednesday to protest the company’s release of “The Closer,” a Dave Chappelle comedy special they say contains transphobic remarks.

2. Cracking down on donations — kind of

Illustration by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters; iStock

Today, California’s political ethics regulators are set to vote on new rules that would increase transparency around a practice increasingly favored by elected officials: using charitable organizations that they or their family members control to raise and spend money outside the limits of the state’s strict campaign finance laws. But the proposed rules — spurred by an investigation from CalMatters’ Laurel Rosenhall — still fall far short of what government watchdogs say is necessary. As Laurel reports, tougher laws would need to be written by state lawmakers themselves — and that doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon.

Lance Olson, an attorney representing the state Senate and Assembly: “The current statutes and regulations regarding behested payments work well and are not in need of major adjustments.”

The vote comes amid a flurry of financial scandals: The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to suspend Mark Ridley-Thomas, a week after the powerful councilman was indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy, mail and wire fraud charges. Also Wednesday, former San Francisco Public Utilities Commissioner Harlan Kelly pled not guilty to new federal fraud charges stemming from a years-long investigation into corruption at City Hall. And, just a few days after the former executive director of California’s largest labor union was booked into Sacramento County jail on numerous criminal charges — including grand theft and income tax evasion — a San Diego labor leader stepped down amid the discovery that he had received hundreds of thousands of dollars in “unintended compensation.”

3. Fending off the flu

Photo via iStock

California is heading into flu season — and experts are warning that relaxed masking, physical distancing and traveling restrictions could lead to an uptick in severe influenza cases, which were virtually nonexistent last year due to heightened safety measures, CalMatters’ Ana Ibarra reports. Such a surge would bode poorly for hospitals, many of which are already overcrowded and understaffed. Further complicating matters, California is also seeing an increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — for which there is no vaccine.

These concerns may have prompted California’s top public health officials on Wednesday to reaffirm the state’s commitment to keeping a mask mandate in K-12 schools. “Now is not the time to let our guard down — especially as the winter months approach,” wrote Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón.

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Big things are happening in California’s public school system — but it’s unclear if the long-term effects will be positive or negative.

Protect California’s families: Our congressional leadership must ensure that critical housing investments stay in the federal Build Back Better Act, argues Fred Blackwell, CEO of the San Francisco Foundation.

