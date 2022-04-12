CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now.

“We just aren’t sure where they’ve gone.”

That comment from Barrett Snider of Capitol Advisors — a lobbying firm for school districts — came in response to sobering data released Monday by the state Department of Education: For the first time since the start of the century, fewer than 6 million students are attending California’s public schools, CalMatters’ Joe Hong reports.

Statewide enrollment this year fell by more than 110,000 students to about 5.89 million, a 1.8% decline from last year — on top of the 2.6% drop notched during the first year of the pandemic.

But even after accounting for California’s slowing population growth and high cost of housing, education officials are struggling to explain where all the kids went: For the first time since at least 2014, charter school enrollment also fell — by a whopping 12,600 students. And although private school enrollment ticked up by 9,000 students — a 1.7% increase — that doesn’t account for most of the public school exodus, Joe reports.

And while kindergarten enrollment increased after a massive decline last year, first-grade enrollment dropped by 18,000 students — one of the steepest drops for a single grade level. That suggests that many students who were of kindergarten age in 2020 did not return to public schools for first grade.

Dwindling enrollment poses both financial and existential questions for schools and state lawmakers: "We should not only be concerned about the fiscal consequences of having less students, we need to question where the students are going and how their educational needs are being met," Edgar Zazueta, the executive director of the Association of California School Administrators, told EdSource.

Indeed, the enrollment data is just the latest example of the myriad challenges facing California schools — and students — as they work to recover from the ravages of the pandemic.

In other education news: “School choice” will not be an option on California’s November ballot after two initiatives failed to collect enough signatures.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 8,513,771 confirmed cases (+0.1% from previous day) and 88,557 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 73,272,145 vaccine doses, and 74.6% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

1. Newsom’s gas proposal is in print

The prices for fuel at a gas station in Oakland on March 7, 2022. Photo by Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to return to California today from his family vacation in Central and South America — and will likely be welcomed with questions about his plan to offer financial relief to Californians struggling with high gas prices. The Newsom administration on Friday published the bill language for the components of his $11 billion relief package, which includes rebates for car owners, at least three months of free public transit, a one-year pause on part of the diesel sales tax, and suspending July’s scheduled increase to California’s gas and diesel excise tax.

But Republican lawmakers weren’t impressed with the “half-baked” bills, pointing out that Newsom’s rebate proposal doesn’t specify how much money car owners will receive. Other areas of complaint: Although the bill proposes sending rebates only to Californians whose cars are worth less than a certain amount of money, it doesn’t specify that value. And it permits the state to enter into a no-bid contract with a third-party vendor to distribute the rebates — prompting the GOP lawmakers to cite dubious no-bid contracts signed amid the pandemic.

H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for Newsom's Department of Finance, told me: "The governor's proposal is still for a $400 rebate per registered vehicle. That hasn't changed. The reason that is silent in the bill language is because the administration understands that this is an area where the Legislature wants to have some input and some further discussion. … The same, for that matter, goes for … the vehicle valuation."

“The governor’s proposal is still for a $400 rebate per registered vehicle. That hasn’t changed. The reason that is silent in the bill language is because the administration understands that this is an area where the Legislature wants to have some input and some further discussion. … The same, for that matter, goes for … the vehicle valuation.” And as for the no-bid contract, Palmer said: “The sole reason that that’s in there is solely a matter of speed and timing and being able to get relief out there to people as fast as possible.”

Palmer also said the administration is hoping to reach an agreement with legislators on the package before May 15, when Newsom is set to unveil his revised budget. Palmer also noted that lawmakers would need to pass the diesel sales tax pause by April 30 and the gas excise tax pause by May 1 in order to change those rates by July 1 as proposed.

2. California environmental updates

The sun peeks through smoky skies from the Camp Fire and a PG&E transmission line on Nov. 12, 2018. Photo by Karl Mondon, Bay Area News Group

Monday was a day of blockbuster environmental news in California:

3. Dahle reconfigures campaign donations

State Sen. Brian Dahle on the Senate floor on the first day of the 2020 legislative session. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

An update from CalMatters political reporter Alexei Koseff: After CalMatters raised questions last week about the legality of a series of large political donations to Republican gubernatorial hopeful and state Sen. Brian Dahle, his campaign said he would return the contributions and seek new ones to correct the error.

Dahle received three maximum contributions of $32,400 on March 2, all from companies registered to Marcos Gomez of El Dorado County. Dahle initially told CalMatters that Gomez shared ownership of the businesses with his two brothers, allowing them to cut three checks to his campaign. But under California law, contributions from entities owned by, and whose political giving is controlled by, the same people are counted together for purposes of campaign finance limits.

Following the Friday publication of CalMatters' findings, Dahle spokesperson Josh Cook said that, upon further reflection, the Gomez brothers had decided to contribute individually to the campaign instead: "They figured out they should refund those checks and issue new ones personally, which they're going to do."

Dahle spokesperson Josh Cook said that, upon further reflection, the Gomez brothers had decided to contribute individually to the campaign instead: “They figured out they should refund those checks and issue new ones personally, which they’re going to do.” That’s good news for Dahle, as their donations account for about a fifth of what he has reported raising so far.

Newsom’s gas rebate plan would stymie state’s climate goals: The governor should be speeding up California’s transition to zero-emission technologies, not padding the coffers of profit-rich oil companies, argues Brandon Dawson, director of Sierra Club California.

