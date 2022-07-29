Will California declare monkeypox state of emergency?

As one of California’s public health emergencies appears to be subsiding, another is emerging.

Los Angeles County public health officers, who had been poised to take the controversial step of reinstating a universal indoor mask mandate as soon as today, announced Thursday they would not proceed with that plan due to improving coronavirus infection numbers and stabilizing hospitalization rates. (The BART board of directors, however, voted Thursday to reinstate the Bay Area public transit agency’s mask mandate through Oct. 1.)

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer: “We’re on a decline right now, and it’s hard for us to imagine reinstating universal indoor masking when we’re on this significant of a decline.”

The move came the same day that San Francisco declared a state of emergency over monkeypox, which will allow Mayor London Breed and other officials to more quickly funnel more resources into the city’s response to a virus that has disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men and transgender people. Demand for the monkeypox vaccine in San Francisco has consistently outpaced supply, with clinics closing earlier this week due to a shortage of shots.

The question: Will California will follow in San Francisco’s footsteps? State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, on Wednesday urged both the city and the state to declare a monkeypox state of emergency.

Wiener: “Unfortunately, because our federal government failed to act quickly to acquire the vaccine supplies needed to prevent an outbreak, we are now in a public health emergency that is only going to escalate. Given that gay and bi men and trans people are the most impacted, it’s sadly becoming clear that we are being left behind once again.”

“California is taking this outbreak very seriously and the state will continue to work with local health departments and community advocates to ensure that we’re able to assist in providing care, testing, and information to everyone who needs it. The administration has requested more vaccines from the federal government and contacted the manufacturer directly to ask for more.” On Friday, State Public Health Officer Tomás Aragón repeated a similar message in a call with reporters. The California Department of Public Health estimated last week that it needs at least 600,000 to 800,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine for the highest-risk populations: gay and bisexual men and transgender and nonbinary people with two or more sexual partners. On Friday, U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla of California sent a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to fulfill that request.

Thursday, 11 Democratic state lawmakers sent Becerra a letter seeking permission to use federal funds earmarked for specific uses — including fighting COVID — to combat monkeypox. California’s local health departments received nearly $1.5 billion, and “being able to leverage these funds for our immediate monkeypox response needs would be instrumental,” the lawmakers wrote.

State lawmakers last week also urged Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins to make an emergency budget appropriation to help counties expand their monkeypox vaccination, testing, treatment, education and outreach efforts. Rendon also asked Becerra to declare a federal public health emergency and make more vaccines available to the states.

California had 786 reported probable and confirmed monkeypox cases as of Thursday. A little more than 47,200 vaccine doses had been distributed to local health departments as of July 19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Monday, California had 9,871,930 confirmed cases (+0.7% from previous day) and 92,595 deaths (+0.1% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 78,476,295 vaccine doses, and 71.6% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Other Stories You Should Know

1 California climate news

A hazy view of mountains seen from Yosemite Valley as the Washburn Fire burns in Yosemite National Park on July 8, 2022. Photo by John Nacion, NurPhoto via Reuters

This week has been an especially busy one for climate news, both on the federal level — with Democratic U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin unveiling a proposed climate, energy and tax deal in a surprise Wednesday announcement — and on the state level. Here’s the latest from the Golden State:

2 Audit exposes ‘fraudulent payroll scheme’

A Department of General Services custodian cleans a water fountain in the state Capitol in Sacramento on March 18, 2020. Photo by Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo

Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden is on a roll. On Thursday, just two days after his office released a report slamming the state water board for failing to provide urgent assistance to systems providing unsafe drinking water to nearly 1 million Californians, he unveiled another blistering audit exposing “a fraudulent payroll scheme” at the state Department of General Services that cost the state $185,000. The audit found that from 2016 to 2020, a supervisor falsified time sheets and training records for a custodian he had hired and with whom he had previously worked at another state agency. The two men then “conspired” to make it appear as though the custodian was working full-time, when in reality he stopped showing up to work after about one month, according to the audit. The custodian then shared some of his unearned pay with the supervisor.

Meanwhile, a building manager who oversaw both the supervisor and the custodian “failed to provide even minimal oversight to the employees for whom he was responsible, enabling them to execute their criminal scheme,” Tilden wrote.

The building manager’s “lax oversight” also permitted both the supervisor and an office technician to collect pay for hours they didn’t work, the report found.

The Department of General Services told the auditor’s office “that it takes allegations of defrauding the state and abusing its resources seriously. It stated that it agrees with all of our recommendations and will move swiftly to implement them, including contacting and working with both law enforcement and other concerned state entities,” Tilden wrote.

CalMatters Commentary Restoring sense of safety could improve public transit ridership: Lawmakers should pass my bill to require California’s 10 largest transit agencies to recognize street harassment as a rider safety concern, gather data and implement solutions, argues state Sen. Dave Min, a Costa Mesa Democrat.

Other things worth your time

Some stories may require a subscription to read

Newsom told White House chief of staff he’s not interested in running for president, source says. // NBC News

Andrew Yang endorses Republican candidate Lanhee Chen for state controller. // Vigour Times

Hillary Clinton endorses Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race. // Los Angeles Times

Do Jan. 6 hearings change minds? What California voters say. // Los Angeles Times

Editorial: Congress failed the nation on family policy. Will California show the way? // Los Angeles Times

S.F. archbishop urges U.S. Senate to reject effort to protect same-sex marriage. // San Francisco Chronicle

Judge appears wary of San Francisco law that lets noncitizens vote in school board elections. // San Francisco Chronicle

Judges allow companies to conceal damaging details about products. Could that change in California? // Sacramento Bee

California’s chief justice faults lawmakers and lawyer lobbying for blocking movement on regulatory reforms. // Law Next

Public officials could be violating speech rights by blocking social media posts, appeals court rules. // San Diego Union-Tribune

As Prop. 31 battle brews, activists slam tobacco companies for impact on Black communities, hold ‘funeral’ for menthol products. // Sacramento Bee

Burbank institutes 45-day moratorium on new gun dealers. // Los Angeles Times

How effective is California Amber Alert system after 20 years? // Sacramento Bee

Therapists flee Kaiser as mental health patients languish. // Capital & Main

Laguna Honda hospital pauses patient transfers after outcry over deaths. // San Francisco Standard

Fresno tells ambulance crews to delay non-emergency rides. // Fresno Bee

San Diego County COVID-19 hotel security exceeded food costs. // inewsource

Court upholds death sentence for 1980s serial killer who terrorized Northern California. // San Francisco Chronicle

Gascón wants death sentence dropped for killer of two South Bay college students. // Daily News

He found a way to create more homes for Bay Area’s workforce. Now comes the backlash. // San Francisco Chronicle

California wants to help me buy a house. Here’s why that’s a bad idea. // Washington Post Opinion

Planning her golden years in the Golden State: What could she afford? // New York Times

This California region is suffering from some of the highest inflation in America. Here’s how locals are surviving. // CNN

Trailblazing California civil rights lawyer to retire after decades fighting for farmworkers. // Sacramento Bee

California farmers to get boost under federal-state plan to buy $43 million worth of food. // Sacramento Bee

Moving sea otters — maybe into San Francisco Bay — is feasible, report says. // Mercury News

Why so many supercars in California have Montana license plates. // Bloomberg

How Los Angeles Times handled exposé becomes the talk of the town. // New York Times

How four women set a world record rowing across Pacific Ocean. // Los Angeles Times