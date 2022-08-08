Are California programs having their intended effect?

With California lawmakers debating the fate of some 1,200-plus bills ahead of the end of the legislative session this month, let’s check in on some existing programs’ effectiveness.

Today, an in-depth assessment of California’s unemployment insurance program is set to be released by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, which advises lawmakers on fiscal issues. As CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye notes, the study comes at a crucial time: Not only is California confronting a possible recession and ongoing layoffs in the tech industry, but the Employment Development Department is also working to resolve issues that saw it pay out at least $20 billion worth of fraudulent claims amid the pandemic and scramble to answer jobless residents’ calls for help.

Chas Alamo, principal fiscal and policy analyst for the Legislative Analyst’s Office: The report will “describe how the program’s basic design has encouraged the state and EDD to enact policies and take actions that make it difficult for eligible workers to get (unemployment benefits).” It will also include “about a dozen specific recommendations to rebalance the program.”

Tuesday, state lawmakers are scheduled to hold a hearing to assess California’s response so far to the COVID-19 pandemic — which has killed more than 93,000 residents — and explore how the state can prepare for the next public health emergency. Ironically, the newly formed Senate Select Committee on Monkeypox will meet at the exact same time to discuss the state’s response to the virus, which Gov. Gavin Newsom officially declared an emergency last week.

Speaking of public health, a little more than a year after California launched a program to provide hearing aids for an estimated 2,300 children annually who lack health insurance, it has provided devices to only 39 children, according to this eye-popping report from CalMatters’ Elizabeth Aguilera.

The California Department of Health Care Services, which oversees the program, refused to tell Elizabeth why it had served so few children in its first year.

But parents and advocates pointed to myriad problems: For families, the application process is cumbersome and households with partial insurance coverage are ineligible. For physicians, reimbursement time is long and reimbursement rates are low.

Pediatric audiologist Dr. Mary Frintner, one of three Los Angeles County providers enrolled in the program, said she has yet to be reimbursed for any services: "I love all my patients, the joy I see when I put a hearing aid on a child for the (first) time. … That's what I get, which makes me rich."

On the housing front, however, there may be some promising news. During the pandemic, the federal government unveiled revamped, emergency Section 8 vouchers, which help cover rent and utilities for low-income households. Local and federal officials say bonuses for landlords and other new features seem to be helping vulnerable tenants find apartments, even as landlords’ reluctance to accept vouchers in some of California’s tightest rental markets — and potential housing discrimination — remain sizable hurdles, CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and Jeanne Kuang report.

Although California received just 25% of the country’s allotment of emergency vouchers, it so far accounts for 45% of the funds spent on landlord incentives.

Voucher utilization rates also vary dramatically across the state: Between July 2021 and July 20, 2022, Redding used about 90% of its emergency housing vouchers to successfully lease units, while the city of Los Angeles used about 5.8%.

Sasha Harnden, a public policy advocate at Inner City Law Center who helped draft a 2019 state law barring landlords from rejecting vouchers: "It may be appropriate to talk about incentives at some point. But what we've not seen is really robust enforcement of the law that prohibits refusing the vouchers in the first place."

Daniel Yukelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles: "There's just not enough money put on the table for people to jump for it. If I had a vacant unit and had 20 people show up — there's a bunch of people begging to rent my apartment — why deal with all the administrative burdens (that come with a voucher)?"

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 10,024,326 confirmed cases (+0.4% from previous day) and 93,056 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 78,998,017 vaccine doses, and 71.8% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Other Stories You Should Know

1 Back to school for thousands of kids

Second grader Paloma Segura walks to class at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood on March 31, 2022. Photo by David Rodriguez for CalMatters/CatchLight Local/The Californian

How quickly summer vacation passes: Today, thousands of California students — including those in Oakland Unified School District — are set to return to campus for the start of the new school year, with San Francisco Unified and Los Angeles Unified recommencing next week. But, even as some pandemic constraints fall away — many testing programs have been significantly rolled back, face masks are now optional on most campuses and the state won’t require students to get vaccinated against COVID until July 1, 2023 at the earliest — some of schools’ most pressing challenges remain. Among them:

2 Will 4 a.m. be the new 2 a.m.?

Maskless patrons enjoy cocktails at the Tiki-Ti bar as it reopens on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on July 7, 2021. Photo by Damian Dovarganes, AP Photo

Should bars and nightclubs be allowed to sell alcohol until 4 a.m. instead of the current 2 a.m. cutoff? That’s the question California lawmakers are set to answer this week as part of the suspense file, an opaque, twice-annual procedure in which they rattle through a list of hundreds of bills at breakneck speed, passing or killing them without a word of explanation. One of the proposals on Thursday’s suspense file — authored by San Francisco Democratic Assemblymember Matt Haney and state Sen. Scott Wiener — would launch a pilot program allowing qualifying bars, taverns, nightclubs and restaurants in Cathedral City, Coachella, Fresno, Oakland, Palm Springs, West Hollywood and the city and county of San Francisco to sell liquor until 4 a.m.

The measure is supported by West Hollywood and the city and county of San Francisco, among others. “Many bars and venues are still facing mountains of debt as a result of the last few years,” Wiener said in a late June statement. “We need to give them every possible tool to help them survive — including allowing them to stay open until 4 a.m. Nightlife is a core part of who we are as a state, and our world-class bars and nightclubs deserve a fighting chance.”

But opposition to the bill has steadily been mounting. The Los Angeles County Democratic Party in late June voted to oppose the measure. Last week, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer withdrew his city from the pilot program, citing “recent anxiety on a local level” about increased drunk driving and deaths. And on Friday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to oppose the bill, arguing it wasn’t an improvement over a 2018 version vetoed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown that would have included Los Angeles among its pilot cities.

Councilmember Paul Koretz: “I believe the bill’s authors figured if they took L.A. out, that we would simmer down and not oppose it. But let me be clear: This bill still threatens our public safety, perhaps even more than before.”

3 What might California get from climate bill?

Image via iStock

The sweeping climate, health and tax package passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday — following a tiebreaker vote from Vice President Kamala Harris — will deliver tens of billions of dollars to California if approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in a vote expected later this week. The legislation would extend federal pandemic health care subsidies for another three years; lower the cost of prescription drugs for the 6.5 million Californians enrolled in Medicare; funnel nearly $13 billion into drought resiliency, wildfire prevention, ecosystem restoration and land conservation programs; reduce pollution at ports and airports; and pour tens of billions of dollars into tax credits, including for Californians to buy used zero-emission cars, for households to electrify home appliances, and for manufacturers to accelerate production of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and other clean technologies, according to a fact sheet from California U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla’s office.

The vote comes as California grapples with a slew of environmental phenomena:

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: An old conflict plagues Newsom’s proposal to bore a tunnel to carry water under the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. California can protect kids from social media’s immoral ploys: If Assembly Bill 2408 becomes law, it will hold accountable the largest social media giants that have played a leading role in the most acute and widespread youth mental health crisis experts have ever seen, argue state Sen. Henry Stern, a Calabasas Democrat, and Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media. Drought demands better oversight of well drilling: Lawmakers should pass Assembly Bill 2201 to ensure that new wells can be permitted only after proving they won’t harm drinking water or otherwise obstruct sustainable groundwater management, write Ruth Martinez of the Ducor Water Board and Roger Dickinson, an author of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

