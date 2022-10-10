What San Diego says about California

“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.”

That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit newsroom Voice of San Diego.

It also highlighted how policies crafted — or not crafted — by state lawmakers in Sacramento ripple across California, impacting communities in different ways. Although the event was geared toward San Diego residents, it was impossible to miss the imprint of the state’s approach to key issues — ranging from child care to labor to homelessness — in local conditions, actions and responses.

I attended Politifest with CalMatters Editor-in-Chief Dave Lesher, where we broke down the seven statewide propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot for an in-person and online audience. (You can watch our presentation here, and don’t forget to check out CalMatters’ Voter Guide for more information!)

I also went to a bunch of different panels to see how state policies were shaping — and shaping up in — San Diego. Here are some key takeaways:

Other Stories You Should Know

1 Newsom calls for special session to tax oil industry

Gov. Gavin Newsom tells reporters he’s calling a special legislative session on an oil windfall profits tax in Sacramento on Oct. 7, 2022. Photo by Rahul Lal, CalMatters

Newsom just took his feud with the oil and gas industry up a notch: On Friday, the governor announced plans to call a special legislative session on Dec. 5 to consider enacting a windfall profits tax on the oil and gas industry, which he accused of “rank price-gouging” and “fleecing” consumers with sky-high costs at the pump, CalMatters’ Alexei Koseff reports. Though details remain scant, Newsom’s proposal could result in the state sending taxpayer rebates similar to those that began landing in residents’ bank accounts on Friday.

The Democratic leaders of the state Legislature expressed what appeared to be lukewarm support for Newsom’s proclamation: “We look forward to examining the Governor’s detailed proposal when we receive it,” Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon of Lakewood said in a joint statement. Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, urged Newsom to retract his proposal and instead suspend the state gas tax.

The special session could be politically perilous: It’s set to begin the same day the Legislature swears in dozens of new members following the Nov. 8 election — positioning them for tough votes on a tax hike from the get-go.

It’s set to begin the same day the Legislature swears in dozens of new members following the Nov. 8 election — positioning them for tough votes on a tax hike from the get-go. And the oil industry, a powerful player in California politics, is already pushing back. In a response posted Friday to a Newsom administration letter asking five oil refinery executives to explain the dramatic uptick in gas prices, Scott Folwarkow, vice president of state government affairs for Valero, noted that “California is the most expensive operating environment in the country and a very hostile regulatory environment for refining. … Adding further costs, in the form of new taxes or regulatory constraints, will only further strain the fuel market and adversely impact refiners and ultimately those costs will pass to California consumers.”

In other car-related news: California is a hot spot for catalytic converter theft, with 37% of claims tracked by the National Insurance Crime Bureau in 2021 coming from the Golden State. Newsom just signed into law three bills that aim to crack down on catalytic converter theft, but will they really make a difference? And why did one key proposal backed by law enforcement not make it out of Sacramento? CalMatters’ Grace Gedye takes a closer look.

2 Voter fraud in California: What’s the deal?

Alicia Little, an election services specialist, tests the logic and accuracy of an accessible voting machine called ICX at the Contra Costa County Elections Department on Sept. 30, 2022. Photo by Michaela Vatcheva for CalMatters

A telltale sign the Nov. 8 election is getting closer: In addition to the oodles of campaign flyers piling up in your mailbox, county elections offices are also required to begin sending out mail-in ballots no later than today. California’s law requiring that every active, registered voter be sent a mail-in ballot — which Newsom signed last year — has changed the nature of running for office or pushing a ballot measure: “Campaigns have to get their mailers out quicker, or increase TV advertising so it hits at the same time ballots arrive in mailboxes,” Tommy Gong, deputy county clerk-recorder for Contra Costa County, told the Mercury News. “It extends the campaign period. They have to spend more money over a month of voting versus a weekend of voting.”

Universal vote-by-mail has also increased concerns about election integrity and voter fraud in California. So, in this comprehensive explainer, CalMatters’ Sameea Kamal breaks down some of the most common voter fraud myths, takes a look at how California is safeguarding elections and fighting disinformation, explores the role of election observers and poll workers and reminds you of your rights as a voter. For more, check out Sameea’s piece.

Other election news you should know:

3 Congenital syphilis rates soar in California

Anna Cummings checks Melissa’s vitals as they provide her street medicine in a parking lot in northwest Redding on Sept. 19, 2022. Melissa reached out to Health Outreach for People Everywhere (HOPE) for treatment for her syphilis. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

COVID and monkeypox have been dominating California’s public health discourse, but another serious threat has been quietly metastasizing in the background: maternal and congenital syphilis. The sexually transmitted infection is occurring at rates not seen in two decades, and California now has the country’s sixth-highest rate of congenital syphilis, with numbers increasing every year, CalMatters’ Kristen Hwang reports in this stunning, deeply reported series into the resurgence of an infection once considered nearly eradicated. Congenital syphilis — when the infection is passed from mother to baby during pregnancy — can prove fatal to the infant if left untreated.

Dr. Dominika Seidman, an ob-gyn at UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital: “This should be a never event. It is an absolute disgrace that we are even talking about congenital syphilis.”

“This should be a never event. It is an absolute disgrace that we are even talking about congenital syphilis.” Dr. Mohammad Nael Mhaissen, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera: “Look at the resources put together for COVID compared to resources for STDs in general. It pales in comparison. These resources are lacking completely in public health and that directly contributed to its reemergence.”

Indeed, more than half of women who passed syphilis to their child reported receiving no or delayed prenatal care, according to a California Department of Public Health analysis of 2018 data. Half reported methamphetamine use, one-quarter reported homelessness and another quarter reported recent incarceration.

Seidman: “On the ground, what we are seeing is the needs of people are so magnified and so much more intense than they were a decade ago.”

To address these complex socioeconomic situations, public health departments and community health centers across California are putting together specialized teams to find and treat pregnant patients who are often homeless or battling addiction. Kristen takes a look at one such team working in rural Shasta County.

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: If development costs continue to soar, the land that Newsom and the Legislature have opened to housing needy families will go largely unused.

