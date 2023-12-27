In summary Several significant laws take effect Jan. 1 that will affect schools, workplaces and pocketbooks. Here’s a collection you can click through.

Of the 1,000 or so laws that the California Legislature passes each year — and the smaller number signed by the governor — the vast majority are technical or not that consequential.

But some do have an impact on policies on key issues, and a smaller number can affect the daily lives of Californians.

These laws change the rules in crime, healthcare, housing, schools, workplaces and on the streets. And they can hit the pocketbook.

Here are some of the most interesting new laws that take effect Jan. 1 in California: