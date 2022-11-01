In summary

Test your knowledge of the 2022 California election, state politics and other assorted trivia with a CalMatters crossword puzzle.

Everyone knows the California election ballot can be puzzling. Now it gets its own puzzle. 

If you’re looking to bone up on the 2022 ballot measures — or are just desperate to make the subject of kidney dialysis regulation fun — for the second general election in a row CalMatters has packed some prop-themed clues, other election knowledge and other assorted trivia into 86 clues.

This puzzle is for serious California election nerds: Can you fill it out in less than 15 minutes?

But it’s also for election newbies. Stuck? Feel free to get some help, we won’t tell! Click on the hyperlinks in the political clues or pop over to the CalMatters Voter Guide.

And if you like this puzzle, be sure to try out our quizzes on the propositions and on the candidates for state offices.

Loading crossword…

We want to hear from you

Want to submit a guest commentary or reaction to an article we wrote? You can find our submission guidelines here. Please contact CalMatters with any commentary questions: commentary@calmatters.org

Ben Christopher

ben@calmatters.org

Ben covers California politics and elections. Prior to that, he was a contributing writer for CalMatters reporting on the state's economy and budget. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, he has written...

Jeremia is a data journalist who uses code and data to make policy and politicians easier to understand. He was previously a graphics editor at the COVID Tracking Project and a data journalist at NBC News...