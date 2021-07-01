Lea este artículo en español.

California is expanding its Golden State Stimulus program for low-income households to middle-class families. Under a new budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign, state lawmakers agreed to spend $8.1 billion to help out millions of working families. That comes on top of $3.8 billion sent out earlier this year to low-income families, including undocumented workers, bringing the total package to $11.9 billion — unprecedented for any state.

What does that mean for you?

Generally, households earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income will qualify for some state stimulus. The governor says it should cover 78% of California taxpayers and will benefit two in three Californians.

Families with at least one child or other dependent will get an extra boost. And undocumented workers will get an assist too since they were excluded from recent federal stimulus packages. But some residents receiving disability benefits through Social Security Disability Insurance, a federal program, were left out of the state’s stimulus program.

State officials stress the need to file your taxes to get your California stimulus — you won’t get a check without it.

Timing of the new round of checks is unclear but the administration hopes payments could go out within a matter of weeks.

The Legislature approved a record $262.6 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1. It was fueled by a $76 billion state surplus and $27 billion in federal aid. 

In addition to expanded stimulus checks, California committed to increasing health care for undocumented immigrants, spending billions to alleviate homelessness and helping renters still struggling through the pandemic. 

This article is part of The California Divide, a collaboration among newsrooms examining income inequity and economic survival in California.

We want to hear from you

Want to submit a guest commentary or reaction to an article we wrote? You can find our submission guidelines here. Please contact CalMatters with any commentary questions: [email protected] .

Erica is the data reporter at CalMatters helping develop data-driven graphics. As a California native, she is excited to contribute to important coverage of state issues through engaging projects. She...

Frida Qi is a data intern at CalMatters. She has passion in data-driven stories, investigative stories, mental health reporting and cryptocurrency reporting. She previously interned or worked part-time...

Jackie covers income inequity and economic survival for the The California Divide collaboration. She was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting in 2021 for a Reuters data-driven investigative...