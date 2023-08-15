In a fast-changing natural world, there are some things California fire officials can reliably count on: the unpredictability of climate-driven wildfires, their increasing size and the inevitability of new blazes. If this is war, it seems Californians are losing, with billions spent to combat fires yet an alarming rise in lives and property lost.

This dashboard — updated daily — tracks large California wildfires currently engulfing parts of the state, along with historical context showing how much more destructive and widespread fires are today compared to decades past. Have a suggestion to improve the dashboard? Send it to us.