Track California Wildfires

Map of active wildfires burning across California. EXPLORE THE HISTORY OF WILDFIRES AND THEIR TOLL IN ACREAGE, PROPERTY AND LIVES.

In a fast-changing natural world, there are some things California fire officials can reliably count on: the unpredictability of climate-driven wildfires, their increasing size and the inevitability of new blazes. If this is war, it seems Californians are losing, with billions spent to combat fires yet an alarming rise in lives and property lost.

This dashboard — updated daily — tracks large California wildfires currently engulfing parts of the state, along with historical context showing how much more destructive and widespread fires are today compared to decades past. Have a suggestion to improve the dashboard? Send it to us.

Loading...

Key Numbers

Fetching data

Fetching data

Fetching data

Fetching data

Would you like to know more?

Wildfires

When is fire season in California?

  • As the climate crisis intensifies, California faces the risk of wildfires all year now, particularly in years of extreme drought conditions that leave the state's foliage a tinderbox.
  • Most fires happen between the months of April and October, as weather becomes warmer and drier. In Southern California in particular, the hot and dry Santa Ana winds increase wildfire risk in October and November.
  • Some of the worst wildfires in California history occurred outside that window. The Camp Fire in 2008, which killed 85 and destroyed the town of Paradise outside Redding in Northern California, was a November fire.

How large have wildfires been over time?

  • Megadroughts and rising temperatures aggravated by climate change have increased the frequency and intensity of California wildfires in recent years.
  • As of 2022, half of the state's 20 largest fires had occurred over the previous five years. Of those, seven occurred in 2020 and 2021. All but two of the state's largest fires occurred in the 21st century.
NameAcresDateCounties
August Complex1,032,648August 2020Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake, Colusa
Dixie963,309July 2021Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, Tehama
Mendocino Complex459,123July 2018Colusa, Lake, Mendocino, Glenn
SCU Lightning Complex396,625August 2020Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin
Creek379,895September 2020Fresno, Madera
LNU Lightning Complex363,220August 2020Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo, Lake, Colusa
North Complex318,935August 2020Butte, Plumas, Yuba
Thomas281,893December 2017Ventura, Santa Barbara
Cedar273,246October 2003San Diego
Rush271,911August 2012Lassen
Page 1 of 2
  • Three major blazes ignited by lightning strikes in August 2020 made that year one of the worst on record for total acres burned. At least 4.3 million acres burned, blanketing large parts of California with toxic smoke for weeks.

Fetching data

  • Cal Fire classifies any wildfire that burns 300 or more acres as a "large fire.”
  • Since 2008, the destructiveness of large wildfires has been rising, particularly for acres burned per fire.

Fetching data

What causes wildfires?

  • As you would expect, wildfires ignite in many ways. Since 2008, large fires caused by lightning strikes have destroyed close to 7 million acres of land, followed by 2.7 million acres destroyed due to human causes, not counting the nearly 2 million acres due to malfunctioning power company infrastructure.
  • Lightning strikes can cause widespread damage in the most remote areas of the state. Mixed with super-dry conditions, you get something like the fire siege of 2020 – the state's most destructive fire year on record in terms of acres burned – when several massive wildfires ignited throughout the state around the same time, destroying millions of acres of land and blanketing the state with toxic smoke for weeks.
  • People can start wildfires intentionally, through arson, or unintentionally, through an equipment mishap or an untended campfire. The state's third largest wildfire – the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire – was caused by sparks from a hammer and grew to consume 460,000 acres.
  • Finally, power companies, such as PG&E, can cause destructive wildfires through delayed maintenance of power transmission and distribution equipment, or downed power lines due to bad weather. One example was the 2008 Camp Fire – the state's most deadly and destructive on record – in which PG&E was found liable for its cause.
  • Investigators are unable to determine the cause of every wildfire. Since 2008, large wildfires that burned 3.7 million acres of land were either still under investigation at the time of Cal Fire's annual fire report, or a cause was never determined.

Loading...

Historical Fires

California wildfire history as fire perimeters since 1900

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Year:

Cost of Wildfires

How many people have died due to wildfires?

  • Cal Fire tracks how many firefighters and civilians have lost their lives in wildfires. Since 1992, at least 268 people have died in a wildfire, and since 2008, 193 civilians and 32 firefighters lost their lives.
  • Half of California's 20 deadliest fires occurred in the 21st century. The deadliest fire in California history was the Camp Fire in 2018, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.
NameDeathsDateCounties
Camp Fire (Paradise)85November 2018Butte
Griffith Park29October 1933Los Angeles
Tunnel (Oakland Hills)25October 1991Alameda
Tubbs22October 2017Napa, Sonoma
North Complex15August 2020Butte, Plumas, Yuba
Cedar15October 2003San Diego
Rattlesnake15July 1953Glenn
Loop12November 1966Los Angeles
Hauser Creek11October 1943San Diego
Inaja11November 1956San Diego
Page 1 of 2
  • This does not include people who may have died later due to exposure to smoke, which contains toxic gasses and fine particles.

Fetching data

What's the mental toll on firefighters?

  • Firefighters and high-ranking fire officials say PTSD and suicidal thoughts are an epidemic at Cal Fire. The state agency doesn't compile data on suicides or PTSD; it only tracks the number of times that firefighters and their families reach out for assistance over issues such as grief, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts.
  • Firefighters are more likely to die of suicide than in the line of duty. Read more about the mental health impacts on firefighters at the link below.

Fetching data

What's the financial cost?

  • Cal Fire reports the "dollar damage" of wildfires in their annual Redbook report.
  • Dollar damage is defined as "estimates of the total property and contents dollar loss in terms of replacement in like kind and quantity.” It includes “property and contents damaged by fire, smoke, water, and overhaul."
  • Dollar damage does not include fire suppression or indirect costs, such as lost economic activity.

Fetching data

How many structures have been impacted by wildfires?

  • When wildfires sweep across the landscape, they destroy houses, buildings and infrastructure, such as water pumps and power lines.
  • Cal Fire tracks how many structures were damaged or destroyed in fires. Strucutres include homes, commercial properties and outbuildings, such as barns, garages and sheds.
NameDestroyedDateCounties
Camp Fire (Paradise)18,804November 2018Butte
Tubbs5,636October 2017Napa, Sonoma
Cedar3,021October 2003San Diego
North Complex2,352August 2020Butte, Plumas, Yuba
Valley1,958September 2015Lake, Napa, Sonoma
Witch1,650October 2007San Diego
Woolsey1,643November 2018Ventura
Carr1,614July 2018Shasta, Trinity
Glass1,528September 2020Napa, Sonoma
LNU Lightning Complex1,491August 2020Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, Stanislaus, Lake
Page 1 of 2
  • Nine of the 20 most destructive fires occurred in the last five years, and all but two occurred in the 21st century. The most destructive fire on record was also the deadliest: the Camp Fire in 2018, which destroyed the city of Paradise.

Fetching data

How much has been spent on fire suppression?

  • Cal Fire routinely spends more money than allocated in its budget to suppress wildfires.
  • Fire suppression costs surpassed the billion dollar mark for the first time in 2020.

Fetching data

Get Involved

Interested in joining the conversation about how to protect your communities from wildfires? Here are options:

Credits

  • Engineering: John Osborn D'Agostino and Jeremia Kimelman
  • Data: John Osborn D'Agostino and Jeremia Kimelman
  • Design: John Osborn D'Agostino
  • Editors: Vicki Haddock, Marla Cone, and John Osborn D'Agostino

Learn how state government affects you and your 40 million neighbors

Subscribe to our newsletters for free, fair and accessible reporting that explains how decisions by our elected leaders affect Californians across the state.

* indicates required

Share your feedback on how to make this better.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.