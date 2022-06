Yessenia Cervantes, 34, holds her youngest daughter, Issabella Cervantes, at California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside on June 17, 2022. “I can’t forget that I’m a mom before anything else,” Cervantes, who recently graduated with an associate’s degree from Riverside City College, said. “I know that I’m working towards something bigger—for my children’s future.” Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters