Paying into EDD did not pay off
By Igor Yevelev, San Jose
Igor Yevelev is a software test engineer.
Re “Newsom owes apology for EDD’s failings”; Commentary, Dan Walters, June 9, 2021
I have been trying to get in contact with the Employment Development Department for over three months now. They do not respond to any email, regular mail or phone calls.
The very last Unemployment Insurance payment I received was on April 11, 2021.
I sincerely regret that I paid UI premiums during my 30 years of employment.
