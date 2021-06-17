In summary Months of radio silence from the Employment Development Department stirs up doubt.

By Igor Yevelev, San Jose Igor Yevelev is a software test engineer.

Re “Newsom owes apology for EDD’s failings”; Commentary, Dan Walters, June 9, 2021

I have been trying to get in contact with the Employment Development Department for over three months now. They do not respond to any email, regular mail or phone calls.

The very last Unemployment Insurance payment I received was on April 11, 2021.

I sincerely regret that I paid UI premiums during my 30 years of employment.