Maya Vyas, University of Southern California

As an Indian American growing up in Tipp City, Ohio, a small town of just over 10,000 on the outskirts of Dayton, Maya Vyas never really saw anyone who looked like her.

An avid theater geek, she wanted to be an actress growing up, so at age 13, she auditioned for the local production of Peter Pan. She really wanted to be Wendy, but of course, she says, they cast her as Tiger Lily.

It’s something so stupid and funny that nowadays, it gives her a good giggle whenever she thinks about it. But that combined with later experiences, she said, made her realize that there weren’t many roles for a 4’10” Indian girl from Ohio.

“I didn’t want to play Tiger Lily,” Vyas said. “I wanted to play the parts that I wanted to play.”

So Vyas shifted her focus from the stage to the page, eventually landing at the USC School of Cinematic Arts where she is a senior studying writing for screen and television.

“I get really excited when I read a script that I really like or find a voice that’s really cool and that I’ve never heard before,” Vyas said. “That’s really made me not only love writing, but also just finding other people’s stories and empowering other people’s voices. Especially when it’s about Indian-American characters.”

During the pandemic, Vyas said she’s continued to write and learn, but feels so disconnected from the USC community that it’s as if she’s no longer a student. Every day drags on in the same way: wake up, log in to her Zoom classes, spend hours online, lather, rinse, repeat.

Though she’s made it to one of the most reputable schools in her field, she’s still sometimes plagued by doubt. She worries that, as a screenwriting major and an Indian-American woman, she’s never going to break into a writer’s room, that she’ll misstep rising up the ranks, or jump the gun on a job offer that she’ll turn out to hate.

She’s kept the creative juices flowing by interning at Disney Plus and preparing her portfolio to pitch to industry executives, with the hope of getting representation and landing writing gigs after graduation. She knows the pandemic is reducing opportunities in her field. But in a workforce where women of color make up only 19% of screenwriters for television and just 4% of screenwriters for film, Vyas says, she always knew it would be an uphill climb. And she’s determined to make a place for herself in the industry.

“After I started writing, I’m so much more secure in myself and like, my looks, and I really have grown so much into myself. (But) there’s a small part of me that’s always literally like ‘I’m small, I’m inferior,’ ” Vyas said. “That’s, like, a good thing in some ways, that I need to overcome that. That’s what I’m trying to work towards.”

