In summary In addition, everyone 16 and older will be eligible April 15. State officials expect a surge in COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Lea este artículo en español.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that all Californians 50 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated on April 1, while everyone 16 and older will qualify two weeks later.

The governor also said that starting today, the state will loosen requirements in lower-income communities for doctors and other health care providers to use their discretion to vaccinate anyone they think should get one, regardless of age or medical condition.

The state expects a surge in supply next month: approximately 2.5 million first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations per week in the first half of April, and more than 3 million in the second half of the month.

That is a substantial increase from the 1.8 million doses the state receives per week. Health officials have long said supply was the biggest constraint, and that the state has capacity to administer about 3 million vaccines per week and should be able to administer up to 4 million by the end of April.

As of Wednesday, California had administered 15.5 million doses. About 5.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The expansion means that the state is about to open up to vaccinating all adults. It comes before May 1, when President Joe Biden had anticipated the move nationwide.

Even with this expansion in eligibility and supply, it will take several months to vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccine, health officials warn.

It also is likely to spur a rush for appointments, leaving many people frustrated that they are unable to line up vaccinations.

Newsom made the announcement from an AltaMed clinic in Santa Ana, where he said, “just in a few weeks there will be no rules, no limitation.”

Providers in communities like Santa Ana — those that fall in the lowest half of the Healthy Place Index — will have the flexibility to use their judgment. “If someone comes in who is eligible under the existing conditions, but with a family member, we will accommodate the family member, no questions asked,” Newsom said.

Previously, Californians 65 and over and people with certain serious health conditions were eligible, along with health care workers, educators, food industry workers and a few other types of essential workers.

The expansion means Newsom himself will be eligible for a vaccine next Thursday. He said he would take whichever vaccine is available for him, acknowledging concerns that some vaccines are better than others.

The vaccines are not approved for children. Clinical trials are underway to test their performance and safety. Making vaccines available to children will help the state and the country reach herd immunity.