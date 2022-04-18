In summary The CalMatters 2022 Voter Guide is integral to the nonprofit newsroom’s mission of giving Californians information they need to understand and engage with the government and our democracy.

CalMatters is launching a nonpartisan voter guide Monday, 50 days ahead of the June 7 California primary election.

The nonprofit newsroom is debuting a level of transparency and information surpassing what was in its previous award-winning guides built for elections in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 CalMatters Voter Guide includes candidate resumes, a FAQ, side-by-side comparisons of stances on major issues and the most comprehensive campaign finance information we’ve ever provided. And because redistricting has redrawn legislative and congressional districts, a lookup tool helps Californians find their new districts and the candidates competing in them.

“Being a voter is very important, but it’s not easy,” said CalMatters Editor David Lesher. “What does this candidate want to do and what have they done? Where did this ballot measure come from and what difference would it make?”

More than a dozen people from our politics, data, visuals, editing, design and product teams invested thousands of hours to create this comprehensive guide. And they’ll stay on it all the way through November, covering the races and adding much more information as we approach the general election.

“We made the CalMatters Voter Guide so you could find these answers from expert, independent reporters who ask the tough questions, look at the research and talk to all sides,” Lesher said. “We want you to feel confident in the decisions you need to make.”

For the fall, the CalMatters team will add our award-honored Props-in-a-Minute videos explaining the ballot propositions to break complex issues into bite-sized, clear summaries that voters will rely on as they mark their ballots. We’ll also bring back our award-winning interactive game “Gimme Props” that helps voters decide where they stand on ballot propositions.

“I am incredibly excited about the work our newsroom and product team have completed to launch the 2022 CalMatters Voter Guide,” said CalMatters Vice President of Product Strategy Kim Fox. “Editorial embraced product thinking, prioritized audience experience and integrated our team into the process. The end result is a well-designed editorial product that provides Californians the information they need to understand and engage with their government.”