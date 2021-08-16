VOTING FAQ

HOW THE RECALL WORKS

What’s on the ballot, who’s on the ballot and how you go about casting your vote — all explained in two minutes. To go deeper, check out our text recall explainer.

SHOULD NEWSOM BE RECALLED?

RECALL MONEY TRACKER

NEWSOM RECALL ELECTION WATCH

GET THE LATEST

WHO SHOULD REPLACE NEWSOM? (MAJOR CANDIDATES)

Republican recall candidate John Cox speaks during a campaign event at Miller Regional Park in Sacramento on May 4, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

Meet John Cox

The Republican businessman from Rancho Santa Fe lost in 2018 for governor, but is running again in the California recall election.

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, a Republican recall candidate, talks to his supporters at a rally in Norwalk, on July 13, 2021. Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

Meet Larry Elder

The conservative talk radio host, columnist and author got into the California recall race late, but has zoomed to the top of the polls.

Republican gubernatorial recall candidate Kevin Faulconer holds a press conference to announce his plan for wildfire prevention, in Sacramento on July 13, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

Meet Kevin Faulconer

The former mayor of San Diego is a moderate Republican with the backing of many party officials in the California recall election.

Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate in the Gavin Newsom recall election, speaks to reporters at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento on July 9, 2021. Photo by Marissa Garcia for CalMatters

Meet Caitlyn Jenner

The TV personality and former Olympic gold medalist received a lot of buzz early on in the Newsom recall, but interviews didn’t go well.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican running in the recall election, stands next to his supporters before giving a speech in Culver City, on July 31, 2021. Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

Meet Kevin Kiley

The Republican Assemblymember from Rocklin is backed in the Newsom recall by one of the initial organizers of the petition drive.

WHO SHOULD REPLACE NEWSOM? (OTHER CANDIDATES)

BUILDING BLOCS: KEY VOTERS IN CALIFORNIA’S RECALL

MAJOR MEDIA ENDORSEMENTS

Yes on Recall

No on Recall

Replacement candidates

