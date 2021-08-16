What you need to know to decide your vote in the Sept. 14 recall election
HOW THE RECALL WORKS
What’s on the ballot, who’s on the ballot and how you go about casting your vote — all explained in two minutes. To go deeper, check out our text recall explainer.
SHOULD NEWSOM BE RECALLED?
RECALL MONEY TRACKER
WHO SHOULD REPLACE NEWSOM? (MAJOR CANDIDATES)
Meet John Cox
The Republican businessman from Rancho Santa Fe lost in 2018 for governor, but is running again in the California recall election.
Meet Larry Elder
The conservative talk radio host, columnist and author got into the California recall race late, but has zoomed to the top of the polls.
Meet Kevin Faulconer
The former mayor of San Diego is a moderate Republican with the backing of many party officials in the California recall election.
Meet Caitlyn Jenner
The TV personality and former Olympic gold medalist received a lot of buzz early on in the Newsom recall, but interviews didn’t go well.
Meet Kevin Kiley
The Republican Assemblymember from Rocklin is backed in the Newsom recall by one of the initial organizers of the petition drive.
WHO SHOULD REPLACE NEWSOM? (OTHER CANDIDATES)
Additional Links to Sections:
- Politicians
- Media celebrities
- Self funders
- Conservative activists
- Liberal activists
- Regular Joes and Jills
BUILDING BLOCS: KEY VOTERS IN CALIFORNIA’S RECALL
MAJOR MEDIA ENDORSEMENTS
Yes on Recall
No on Recall
Replacement candidates
- Bakersfield Californian: Kevin Faulconer
- Los Angeles Daily News, Orange County Register: Larry Elder
