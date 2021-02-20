In summary Take a look at California’s economic recovery plans with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s economy czar Dee Dee Myers, and join us to discuss how the next state attorney general could change criminal justice reform.

She was the first woman to serve as White House Press Secretary, and now she’s a senior advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the new director of the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Dee Dee Myers joined CalMatters economy reporter Lauren Hepler for an interview on small business grants, women in the workforce and the “overblown” California exodus.

Then CalMatters political reporter Laurel Rosenhall joins hosts Elizabeth Aguilera and Nicole Nixon to discuss how the next attorney general replacing Xavier Becerra could use the position to advance criminal justice reform. A new law, formerly AB 1506, put investigations of when police kill unarmed people under the attorney general’s responsibility. CapRadio’s State Government Reporter Scott Rodd also joins to talk about how genome sequencing is used to track COVID-19 variants.

It’s been almost a year since the statewide first stay-at-home order. How can California better help you manage during the ongoing crisis? We want to hear from you. Leave the advice you’d give to state leaders in this form.

