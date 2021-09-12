Californians will decide whether to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office with the recall election this Tuesday. CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and CapRadio’s Scott Rodd join the podcast this week to discuss what recall supporters and opponents are saying about Newsom’s governorship. Wildfires and the state’s chronic Employment Development Department unemployment issues are two main points of dissatisfaction among recall supporters.

