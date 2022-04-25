CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now.

Three memorable moments from the California Republican Party convention over the weekend: Attorney general candidate Eric Early urging the GOP to “fight the evil woke.” Secretary of state candidate Rachel Hamm reassuring delegates that she is not, in fact, a “Satanic witch.” And gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino setting up a boxing ring at the convention, complete with posters advertising a fight between him and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

These vignettes — captured by CalMatters political reporter Sameea Kamal, who attended the convention in Anaheim — underscore the fundamental challenge facing Republicans in a state where they’re outnumbered by Democrats nearly two-to-one and haven’t won statewide office in 16 years: finding a message that resonates with voters.

One big question: Will leaning into voter dissatisfaction with crime, homelessness and inflation be enough?

California Republican Party chairperson Jessica Millan Patterson: “People are fed up. And they know that if they continue to do what they’ve always done” — i.e., vote for Democrats — “they’re gonna get what they always got.”

Another challenge: overcoming fractures within the party. As Sameea and Alexei Koseff report, the convention made clear that former President Donald Trump can still be a stark dividing line.

Tea Party California Caucus leader Randall Jordan blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, the convention’s keynote speaker, after recordings were leaked Thursday of McCarthy privately telling other Republicans that Trump should resign for urging his supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “We’ve never been a friend of Kevin McCarthy’s,” Jordan said. “He basically stands for everything Donald Trump tried to weed out of our party.”

For more convention takeaways — including party endorsements for the June 7 primary election — check out Sameea and Alexei’s report.

Other election news:

Nathan Hochman — whom the GOP endorsed for attorney general — launched a “first-of-its-kind NFT and augmented reality campaign.” Yes, you read that correctly — no, I don’t really know what it means, either.

As reports pile up about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s perceived cognitive decline, ambitious California Democrats are quietly planning their next move — and keeping communication lines open with Newsom, who would appoint Feinstein’s successor should she retire before her term ends in 2024, Politico reports.

Former San Francisco Supervisor David Campos, who last week lost a special election runoff for a state Assembly seat to Supervisor Matt Haney, told the Chronicle he won’t run again in June for the seat’s full term — even though his name will be on the ballot.

And, as elections guru Rob Pyers noted, the California Secretary of State is now projecting that it won’t launch a revamped version of its campaign finance database until early 2025 — six years after the original project deadline.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 8,566,404 confirmed cases (+0.2% from previous day) and 89,255 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 74,602,964 vaccine doses, and 75.2% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Other stories you should know

1. CA prepares for post-Roe future

Planned Parenthood Dr. Jessica Hamilton inside a consultation room in a Sacramento health center. Photo by Carlos Barria, Reuters

Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks of Oakland have shelved their bills to, respectively, mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for kids attending school and child care and force businesses to require their workers and independent contractors to get the shot. But that didn’t stop a trucker convoy ardently opposed to vaccine mandates from protesting outside the lawmakers’ homes on Friday and over the weekend — a few days after a larger convoy demonstrated outside the state Capitol in Sacramento. Protesters also denounced Wicks’ proposal to end a state requirement that coroners investigate fetal deaths resulting from suspected self-induced abortions.

Erin Ivie, Wicks’ communication director: “Bullhorns and loud trucks lend no legitimacy to baseless conspiracy theories from out-of-state protesters, and Asm. Wicks will not indulge any attempts to influence her legislative work through harassment and intimidation tactics — especially when it’s directed at her home and her family.”

But Wicks’ bill is just one of a dozen abortion rights proposals moving through the Legislature as California gears up for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that could dramatically reduce — or end — the constitutional right to abortion and result in a surge of out-of-state patients. Clinics are preparing, too, CalMatters’ Alexei Koseff reports: They’re building new facilities closer to transit hubs, training more staff and strengthening outreach about available resources.

Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California: “It is our moral imperative that we continue to provide the leadership that people are looking for.”

2. Wildlife crossing breaks ground

A rendering of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Photo courtesy of National Wildlife Federation/Living Habitats

Newsom, state and federal lawmakers, and environmental and wildlife advocates gathered in Agoura Hills on Friday, Earth Day, to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing — a highly anticipated project to help mountain lions and other animals safely cross the 101 Freeway and find food and mates. The $90 million crossing — billed as the world’s largest — is slated for completion in 2025.

Other environmental news you should know:

3. Nurses prepare to go on strike

Hospital staffers and union organizers protested staffing shortages at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville on Oct. 14, 2021. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

Today, thousands of nurses at Stanford Hospital and Lucile Packard Children’s hospital are set to strike over what they say are insufficient wages and benefits and inadequate staffing levels — the latest example of pandemic-exhausted and inflation-battered workers hitting the picket line. Three Democratic state lawmakers waded into the conflict with a Friday letter to hospital CEOs David Entwistle and Paul King, arguing that “the nurses are rightfully seeking competitive wages and better working conditions” and slamming the hospitals’ plan to temporarily cut health care benefits for striking workers and their families.

Assemblymembers Ash Kalra of San Jose and Marc Berman of Los Altos and state Sen. Josh Becker of San Mateo wrote: “Having received generous federal funding the last two years, Stanford and Packard health care should not be playing games with nurses’ health care benefits.”

In other pandemic news:

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Two new reports indicate that California taxpayers aren’t getting much bang for the billions of bucks they spend on public services.

California should produce more oil in-house: We should be using our rich supply of in-state petroleum to reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources, argue Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong of Bakersfield and Democratic Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua of Stockton.

Other things worth your time

Newsom’s current proposed budget could be unsustainable. // KTLA

Castro Theatre vandalism shows what’s wrong with S.F. justice system, treatment programs. // San Francisco Chronicle

Life after life in California’s prisons. // Los Angeles Times

One artist’s garage eviction is a cautionary tale of the shifting Bay Area housing crisis. // San Francisco Chronicle

Why a 150-year-old California law caps a hotel’s liability. // NBC Bay Area

East Bay leaders urge Newsom to keep funds for homelessness in state budget. // San Francisco Chronicle

Overdoses, not COVID, drive spike in L.A. homeless deaths. // Associated Press

Lethal drug cocktails and two women left for dead bring L.A. cops back to old rape cases. // Los Angeles Times

Rural North State counties struggle to find forensic nurse examiners to test rape kits. // CapRadio

University of California to sell debt to pay sexual assault victims. // Al Jazeera

Sacramento mass shooting reveals how gangs have changed. // Sacramento Bee

Santa Ana police’s MET team includes gang-like group that sexually assaulted a child. // KnockLA

3 Southern California sheriffs say state lawmakers hurting cops’ efforts to improve public safety. // Daily News

California man angered by gender definitions threatened to bomb Merriam-Webster’s offices, prosecutors say. // CBS News

Endorsement: Vote no on Chesa Boudin recall. // San Francisco Chronicle

Redistricting drama heads to finale as new map is adopted. // San Francisco Standard

Deleted tweets are shaking up the L.A. city controller race. // Los Angeles Times

A Ninth Circuit judge has offered to step down, giving Biden a new appointment, as long as it’s her preferred pick. // San Francisco Chronicle

S.F. teacher used a cotton plant to teach about slavery. The fallout has divided parents. // San Francisco Chronicle

As council bickers, Westminster careens toward bankruptcy. // Los Angeles Times

Marymount California University will close after failed merger. // Inside Higher Ed

Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled for the ‘foreseeable future’ after decades-long run. // Mercury News

Owens Valley tribes seek historic site nomination. // Los Angeles Times

Chick-fil-A’s crazy long drive-through lines have Santa Barbara residents squawking. // Wall Street Journal

