California may determine control of the House

This is what they call a nail-biter, folks.

With Democrats managing to hang on to control of the U.S. Senate following votes tallied this weekend, all eyes have shifted to the U.S. House — and to California, which could end up determining the balance of power in Congress and the political direction of the country.

With 218 House seats needed for a majority, Republicans had secured 212 and Democrats 204 as of Sunday, according to the Associated Press. But 19 races remained too close to call — including 12 in California.

David Wasserman, U.S. House editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, told the Los Angeles Times: “It will absolutely come down to California. It’s the single largest cluster of races that are too close to call. It could remain that way for several days.”

In three Golden State contests, the candidates were within 3 percentage points of each other as of Sunday night, CalMatters’ live results tracker shows. Other gaps weren’t much larger: In the Central Valley, for example, Republican Rep. David Valadao was about 5 percentage points ahead of his Democratic challenger, Assemblymember Rudy Salas.

The three closest races include:

The matchup between Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Scott Baugh in Orange County.

in Orange County. The race between Republican Rep. Ken Calvert and Democrat Will Rollins for a district spanning the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

for a district spanning the Coachella Valley and Riverside County. And the contest between Republican farmer John Duarte and Democratic Assemblymember Adam Gray for a newly created district anchored in Modesto.

Although the Democratic Party’s unexpectedly strong national showing suggests predictions of a Republican “red wave” were largely overblown, the party is unlikely to flip some GOP-held California congressional seats if current ballot trends persist, Nate Cohn, the New York Times’ chief political analyst, tweeted Saturday.

Regardless of which party ends up in control of the House, a Californian is in line to take the helm: either current Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat, or Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a Bakersfield Republican.

Pelosi said in a Sunday interview with ABC that she doesn’t plan to leave Congress, but declined to share whether she intends to seek a leadership position: “I’m not making any comments until this election is finished, and we have a little more time to go.”

but declined to share whether she intends to seek a leadership position: “I’m not making any comments until this election is finished, and we have a little more time to go.” Meanwhile, if McCarthy were to ascend to the speakership — a path his party will be asked to affirm Tuesday in an internal vote — he would face the sizable challenge of contending with former President Donald Trump’s increasingly divisive influence on the Republican Party.

The election may also pose a conundrum for Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose path to higher office could be stymied by results seemingly contradicting his repeated assertion that the Democratic Party is getting “crushed on narrative,” argues Wall Street Journal columnist James Freeman.

Here’s a quick rundown of other California election updates:

1 California poised to elect most diverse Legislature ever

An LGBTQ flag on a desk on the Assembly floor at the state Capitol on May 31, 2022. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

Although ballots are still being tallied in some of California’s most competitive legislative races, it appears that voters elected record numbers of women and LGBTQ people to the state Assembly and Senate — a milestone that could also translate to different policies coming out of Sacramento, CalMatters’ Ariel Gans and Sameea Kamal report. California is heading toward at least 43 female lawmakers out of 120 — a record — and could elect as many as 52. Meanwhile, eight openly LGBTQ candidates are winning their races — putting California on track to be the first state to achieve proportional LBGTQ legislative representation — and as many as 14 could be elected.

Susannah Delano of Close the Gap, a political advocacy group that works to elect Democratic women, said having more female lawmakers could result in an increased focus on reproductive health care, pay equity and family economic issues.

said having more female lawmakers could result in an increased focus on reproductive health care, pay equity and family economic issues. Samuel Garrett-Pate of Equality California, a political advocacy and civil rights group supporting LGBTQ+ candidates: “There’s a lot of work for us to do to achieve full equality. It’s not as simple as just passing civil rights protections. It’s tough work that takes a long time, but we know that we can make greater progress when we have more (LGBTQ) people in the room helping make these decisions.”

2 State braces for week of strikes

Demonstrators walk through the UCLA campus demanding fair wages for UC faculty on Oct. 13, 2021. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for CalMatters

Welcome to “Strikesgiving,” round two: At least three strikes are set to take place across California in the next week as burned-out and frustrated workers hit the picket line:

3 Flu surge strains capacity at some hospitals

A child arrives for vaccination against COVID-19 at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on June 21, 2022. Photo by Mike Blake, Reuters

An early surge of flu and other respiratory illnesses has forced some San Diego hospitals to begin setting up overflow tents in their parking lots to deal with the influx of patients — a scene reminiscent of those at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials say the mounting stress on hospitals and clinics — especially those treating kids — is the latest indication that California could face a “tripledemic” this winter of flu, COVID and respiratory syntactical virus, a common cause of pneumonia in infants. Although there isn’t a vaccine for RSV, health experts are urging eligible residents to get updated flu and COVID shots as soon as possible.

Dr. Zoey Goore, a pediatric hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville, told CapRadio: “All of the children that have been hospitalized with complications of the flu did not have their vaccine yet this year.”

Although California’s overall coronavirus picture remains positive, cases and hospitalizations are beginning to tick up in some regions, including Los Angeles County. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said her office will return to strongly recommending face masks if current trends continue, the Los Angeles Times reports.

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Nearly three years after Newsom promised to aggressively work on California’s homelessness crisis, he’s once again placing it atop his agenda. How Albertsons-Kroger merger could hurt California’s economy: If regulators don’t intervene, the deal will trigger grocery store closures, job losses and potentially more cost increases for consumers, argue Daniel Flaming, president of the Economic Roundtable, and Judy Wood, a cake decorator at Albertsons.

