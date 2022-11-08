U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, foreground, gestures while speaking to volunteers and supporters of her bid for Los Angeles mayor at her campaign headquarters on Sept. 24, 2022. She faces billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Photo by Richard Vogel, AP Photo

Results (polls close at 8 p.m.): L.A. mayor

Karen Bass

Rick Caruso

Can more than $100 million make the difference? That’s the unprecedented sum that billionaire developer Rick Caruso spent on his campaign for Los Angeles mayor as he tries to overcome a 7-percentage-point deficit from the primary and beat U.S. Rep. Karen Bass for the top job in California’s biggest city. The race — which focused heavily on homelessness, policing and whether residents want an outsider or longtime civic leader in charge — was upended in recent weeks by the leak of a secret recording of several City Council members making racist comments. Voters in Los Angeles County will also decide whether to give a second term to controversial Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Six years after California legalized recreational marijuana, cannabis businesses are still fighting for access in most cities and counties across the state, due to a provision that left the decision to local governments. A series of local initiatives, including several in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County, will test whether voters who supported legalization want weed sales in their own communities. The campaigns got contentious in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and El Segundo, where a profane and combative cannabis entrepreneur spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to qualify measures that would force the cities to license dispensaries and encountered tremendous resistance from elected officials. His strategy already failed last month in Redondo Beach, when the city put it before voters in a low-turnout special election — though it did increase pressure on the council to adopt its own ordinance.



Republicans hope that parent frustrations over school closures during the coronavirus pandemic and lessons on race and sexuality in the classroom can be their ticket back to power in California. With about 2,500 local school board seats up for grabs in this election, the GOP put major organizing power into a candidate recruitment and training program that is also a long-term investment on re-engaging its base of support. The party aims to use heated education debates to motivate Republican voters, attract independents and disaffected Democrats, and ultimately make itself competitive for more legislative and congressional seats.