California, once again, is projected to have a sizable surplus — $45.7 billion in total, but $20.6 billion of that up for grabs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his budget priorities on Monday, describing how he would like to use that extra cash. But do you agree?

Suppose it were up to you: How would you spend California’s budget surplus? This is how you spent it last year.

Here’s a tool for theoretically doing just that. Rejigger the state’s general fund tax and spending priorities to your liking. We’ve provided just a sampling of all the possibilities out there — let us know if there’s something we really should have included but didn’t.

Just remember:

The state can’t run a deficit, so balance that budget before submitting your priorities and, when you do, you can compare your results with others!

You’re only messing around with “general fund” monies, so we’re not messing around with the large pool of Prop 98 funds that go toward K-12 education.

